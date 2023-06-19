https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/russias-fsb-thwarts-kiev-terrorist-attacks-against-zaporozhye-region-authorities-1111279332.html

Russia's FSB Thwarts Kiev Terrorist Attacks Against Zaporozhye Region Authorities

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had foiled an attempt by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to organize terrorist attacks against the leaders of the legal Zaporozhye region administration and Russian law enforcement officers.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in the course of an operational game foiled an attempt by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to commit a series of sabotage and terrorist acts against the heads of the military and civil administration of the Zaporozhye Region and Russian law enforcement officers," the FSB said in a statement. An employee of the Ukrainian secret service, who directed the activities of accomplices he recruited from among the residents of the Zaporozhye Region, was identified, the statement read. The FSB received comprehensive information about the operations carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), identified the direct executor and detained the accomplice, according to the statement. In addition, the means of committing crimes were confiscated and the accomplice's communication channels and methods of financing were identified. The accomplice was charged under the articles of terrorist attack and illegal purchase and sale of explosives and explosive devices. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has considered the Zaporozhye Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its incorporation into country, following a referendum.Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia but Ukrainian troops are still holding the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporozhye.

