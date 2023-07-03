https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/musks-new-twitter-restrictions-may-deal-a-blow-to-advertisers-trust---media-1111636618.html

Musk's New Twitter Restrictions May Deal a Blow to Advertisers' Trust - Media

The restrictions recently imposed on Twitter users by the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk may have a detrimental effect on the company’s efforts to boost ad revenues.

2023-07-03T12:35+0000

twitter

elon musk

restrictions

advertising

revenues

beyond politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107045576_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f145799af37820e12815294267da1d6.jpg

Both verified and unverified Twitter users found that they were able to view only a limited amount of tweets per day, while people who don’t have a Twitter account discovered that they cannot peruse the platform’s content at all, as part of sweeping changes to Twitter last week.While Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino seeks to improve the company’s relationships with advertisers, which soured somewhat following Musk’s purchase of Twitter last year, these limits may actually hamper her efforts, one media outlet has claimed, citing "ad experts" such as Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester.AJL Advisory advertising consultancy Lou Paskalis also reportedly suggested that Musk’s "move signals to the marketplace that he's not capable of empowering her to save him from himself."The restrictive measures implemented last week ensured that verified accounts were limited to viewing 6,000 posts per day, whereas unverified accounts and newly verified accounts were able to peruse 600 and 300 tweets daily, respectively.Meanwhile, people who do not have a Twitter account found themselves unable to view tweets: any attempt to access a tweet by an unregistered user redirects them instead to a screen asking them to either log in or to create a new account.Musk himself previously tweeted that the restrictions are temporary and claimed that these measures were introduced in response to “extreme levels of data scraping” allegedly carried out against Twitter by “several hundred organizations.”

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

