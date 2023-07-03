https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/nato-might-use-nuclear-incident-to-enter-ukrainian-conflict-russian-energy-official-warns--1111632981.html

NATO Might Use 'Nuclear Incident' to Enter Ukrainian Conflict, Russian Energy Official Warns

NATO Might Use 'Nuclear Incident' to Enter Ukrainian Conflict, Russian Energy Official Warns

The Kiev regime's Western bosses may be looking to capitalize on the predicament at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in order to further their own goals in the Ukrainian conflict, said advisor to the chief executive of Rosenergoatom.

2023-07-03T08:38+0000

2023-07-03T08:38+0000

2023-07-03T08:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

zaporozhye npp

nuclear

incident

nato

conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099391475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f104c0668c2ea57b07b159d5230304f.jpg

As Karchaa explained in an interview with a Russian media outlet, the much-hyped Ukrainian "counteroffensive" has already run out of steam and "Ukraine’s Western masters" now realize that Kiev cannot prevail on the battlefield even with all the military assistance provided by NATO.And since the West has already raised the stakes to the point where Kiev’s defeat would mean its own defeat as well, "aggressive Western politicians" are now mulling drastic options, such as a black op at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that would result in a "nuclear incident" and create a legal pretext for NATO to directly enter the Ukrainian conflict, he suggested.He also spotlighted the stepped-up activity by the Kiev regime forces in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, claiming that the number of Ukrainian troops in the area has risen considerably over the past month.Ever since the Zaporozhye nuclear station came under Russia's jurisdiction last year, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly shelled the facility while simultaneously blaming these attacks on Russia itself.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called for establishing a safety zone around the plant and condemned the shelling, though for some reason this organization has been reluctant to publicly identify the perpetrator of these attacks.The situation around the Zaporozhye station exacerbated following the terrorist attack carried out by the Kiev regime's forces on the nearby Kakhovka Dam last month.The damage sustained by the dam resulted in a drastic decrease in water levels in the Kakhovka Reservoir, practically to the point of it drying up. In fact, the Zaporozhye facility obtained water for its coolant systems from that reservoir.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/nebenzia-russia-has-no-intention-to-blow-up-npp-demands-end-to-kievs-provocations-1111561252.html

russia

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia's military operation in ukraine, zaporozhye nuclear power plant