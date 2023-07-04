https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/global-threats-challenges-becoming-more-complex-destructive---sco-declaration-1111656484.html

Global Threats, Challenges Becoming More Complex, Destructive - SCO Declaration

Global Threats, Challenges Becoming More Complex, Destructive - SCO Declaration

The world is experiencing an unprecedented change, with threats and challenges becoming more complex and destructive, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) said in its New Delhi declaration of the Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

2023-07-04T12:41+0000

2023-07-04T12:41+0000

2023-07-04T12:41+0000

world

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

geopolitics

sanctions

trade restrictions

non-proliferation

wmd

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111656143_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_eb6e7e426ac59a830c22e57660f08a4f.jpg

According to the document, the modern world is undergoing "unprecedented transformational changes and is entering a new era of rapid technological development, which requires more effective global institutions.""At the same time, threats and challenges are becoming more and more complex, destructive and dangerous, existing conflicts are aggravating and new conflicts are emerging," the document reads.On Non-Confrontational Nature of SCOThe Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states confirmed that the SCO is not directed against other countries and international organizations."Member states reaffirm that the SCO is not directed against other states and international organizations and is open to broad cooperation with them in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the SCO Charter and international law, based on consideration of mutual interests," the declaration read.The member states also reaffirmed their commitment to building a more democratic, just and multipolar world order, the document said.Additionally, the SCO member states said that they would make every effort to strengthen security and stability, as well as to ensure sustainable development in the area of the organization.On Non-Confrontational Approach to Global Problem-SolvingThe member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) exclude bloc, ideologized and confrontational approaches to solving international problems, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday."In accordance with the principles of the SCO Charter, the member states adhere to a line that excludes bloc, ideological and confrontational approaches to solving problems of international and regional development, countering traditional and non-traditional challenges and threats to security," the document read, adding that the SCO countries are in favor of a peaceful settlement of differences between countries through dialogue.The SCO members also reaffirm their commitment to building a more democratic, just and multipolar world order, the document added.On Economic Sanctions and Trade RestrictionsUnilateral economic sanctions, other than those adopted by the UN Security Council, are incompatible with international law and also negatively affect international relations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) said in its New Delhi declaration of the Heads of State Council published on Tuesday."Unilateral application of economic sanctions, other than those adopted by the UN Security Council, is incompatible with the principles of international law and has a negative impact on international economic relations," the declaration read.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will oppose protectionist actions and trade restrictions that threaten the global economy and the multilateral trading system."The member states ... will ... oppose protectionist actions and trade restrictions that are contrary to the principles of the World Trade Organization, undermine the multilateral trading system and threaten the global economy," the declaration read.The member states also intend to promote the development of an open world economy, ensure fair market access, and uphold the multilateral trading system, the document added.On WMD Non-Proliferation and Dangers of Militarization of SpaceThe Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states called for fully complying with the convention that ban the development, production and stockpiling of biological and chemical weapons, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday."Member states emphasize the importance of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction [BWC] as one of the pillars of the global security architecture. They emphasize the need for strict adherence to the BWC, including through the adoption of a protocol to the convention that provides for an effective verification mechanism," the declaration read.The SCO also stressed the importance of "destroying all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons as soon as possible," the document added.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states support the idea of keeping outer space free of weapons."Member states support the preservation of outer space free from weapons of any kind and state the importance of strict observance of the current legal regime, which provides for the exclusively peaceful use of outer space," the declaration read.The member states also noted the need to conclude an international legally binding document that would "strengthen transparency and provide reliable guarantees to prevent an arms race and not be the first to place weapons in outer space."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/foolish-western-regime-change-policy-only-driving-russia-china-closer-together-1111510890.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/jim-rogers-de-dollarization-fuelled-by-soaring-us-debt-1111626237.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/perfect-ingredient-for-dirty-bomb-what-is-ceasium-137-1111424256.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sco summit, multipolar world, arms reduction, wmd non-proliferation, economic sanctions, multilateralism