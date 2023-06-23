https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/perfect-ingredient-for-dirty-bomb-what-is-ceasium-137-1111424256.html

Perfect Ingredient for Dirty Bomb: What is Ceasium-137?

Russia’s Federal Security Service has foiled a plot to smuggle a kilogram of caesium-137 out of the country.

The FSB announced Friday that it had detained five members of an organized criminal group suspected trying to illegally purchase caesium-137 for the tidy sum of $3.5 million "in the interests of a foreign customer." The suspects, accused of "acting in coordination with a Ukrainian national," were arrested in a raid carried out by FSB operatives with operational support from Russia’s Interior Ministry.Russia’s military and the security services have been warning about a nuclear provocation involving the use of a dirty bomb since last fall, with Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev saying in November that such a provocation would be a perfect way to drum up additional support from Kiev’s Western patrons. A month before that, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu preemptively informed his NATO counterparts about a Ukrainian false-flag dirty bomb threat, making it clear that Russia was aware of the danger in a bid to defuse risks.The Russian military has enjoyed major successes with its strategy of preemptive notifications in the past, reporting regularly on US-backed Syrian jihadists’ plans to stage false flag chemical attacks to prevent Washington and its allies from gaining a pretext to launch fresh aggression against Syria.What is Caesium-137?Caesium-137 is a radioactive isotope used in a broad range of industrial and medical applications, including mining and geophysical instruments, the sterilization of food, sewage and medical equipment, and radiation therapy for cancer treatment. If used improperly or exposed to the environment, it can cause serious illness or death among human beings, and major damage to ecosystems.The expert recalled that after the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986, wide swathes of land across Soviet Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and some neighboring countries were contaminated with caesium-137, causing radiation sickness.Why Might Kiev Need Russian Caesium-137?Nikulin pointed out that Ukraine’s network of Soviet-built nuclear power plants means the country has plenty of caesium-137 of its own, with the material stockpiled, isolated, and purified.Accordingly, he said, the plot to smuggle caesium-137 out of Russia busted up by the FSB was likely devised because the Kiev regime would need a Russian-produced sample of the isotope to allow for evidence to be falsified after a false flag attack.Caesium-137 has a half-life is up to 30 years, meaning if a dirty bomb using the isotope was detonated, it would pollute the surrounding area for decades, creating an exclusion zone where it’s impossible to live, engage in agriculture and animal husbandry, etc., with the toxic fallout also spreading into streams and rivers and consequently dispersing even further, Nikulin noted.Why Risk a False-Flag Attack?A kilogram of caesium-137 would be enough to build one large dirty bomb, or several smaller ones, Nikulin said, adding that if Kiev did manage to build such a bomb for a false flag attack, they would likely detonate it in a Russian-speaking city such as Kharkov, Kherson or Zaporozhye."It’s very important for them that an analysis would subsequently show that the radioactive material used comes from Russia. For this, this whole [smuggling] operation was thought up," Nikulin said.

