https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/representative-inclusive-and-flexible-sco-is-vital-part-of-new-multipolar-world-1111659937.html

SCO Emerging as Cornerstone of New Multipolar World

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has already become an important inclusive structure of the multipolar global order, Dr. Stanislav Pritchin, a senior research fellow at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies, told Sputnik.

analysis

The twenty-third summit of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO was held on Tuesday in a virtual format in New Delhi. The leaders of all SCO member states – China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – welcomed Iran as a new full-fledged member of the organization. India's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vinay Kvatra announced that Belarus will be admitted to the SCO as a full member at the summit in 2024. This year, Belarus and Mongolia took part in the meeting as observer states, while Turkmenistan was invited as a guest of the chairman.Pritchin has drawn attention to the fact that initially, the SCO was formed as a regional security organization being the successor to the Shanghai Five, which was set up in the early 2000s. Over time, however, the scope of the SCO's agenda has expanded. Even though the organization includes geopolitical opponents such as India and Pakistan, this did not create any serious problems for the SCO's activities due to its inclusiveness and flexibility. Pritchin placed special emphasis on an obvious difference between the SCO and NATO whose agenda is formed and dictated by the US. In contrast, the Eurasian club operates on the principles of equality and collegiality, as per the scholar.When asked about India's geopolitical strategy, the researcher pointed out that New Delhi is considering different options. Being a partner of Russia and an SCO member state, India at the same time participates in a number of projects for cooperation with Western states, including the Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), consisting of Australia, India, Japan and the United States."It is clear that this is largely predetermined by those issues and contradictions on the agenda in relations between China and India. In economic terms India is somewhat lagging behind China and [New Delhi] is looking for an opportunity to strengthen its position through alliances and cooperation with Western countries, primarily with the United States."

