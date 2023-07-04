https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/ukraine-plans-to-strike-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-on-july-5-night---rosatom-1111663681.html

Ukraine Plans to Hit Zaporozhye NPP With Nuclear Waste Laden Missile - Energy Agency

Over the past months, Kiev has repeatedly targeted the nuclear facility - which is the biggest NPP in Europe - risking a major nuclear disaster. 04.07.2023, Sputnik International

As a backup plan, Kiev also intends to use Tochka-U missile, loaded with radioactive waste removed from the South-Ukraine NPP on July 3, he added.The nuclear power plant, located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns over a possible accident.A recent Ukrainian attack on the Kakhovka dam also posed danger to the compound, with water reservoir's level dropping significantly, but Russian authorities were able to stabilize the situation.

