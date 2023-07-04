International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Plans to Hit Zaporozhye NPP With Nuclear Waste Laden Missile - Energy Agency
Ukraine Plans to Hit Zaporozhye NPP With Nuclear Waste Laden Missile - Energy Agency
Over the past months, Kiev has repeatedly targeted the nuclear facility - which is the biggest NPP in Europe - risking a major nuclear disaster. 04.07.2023, Sputnik International
As a backup plan, Kiev also intends to use Tochka-U missile, loaded with radioactive waste removed from the South-Ukraine NPP on July 3, he added.The nuclear power plant, located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns over a possible accident.A recent Ukrainian attack on the Kakhovka dam also posed danger to the compound, with water reservoir's level dropping significantly, but Russian authorities were able to stabilize the situation.
17:42 GMT 04.07.2023 (Updated: 18:12 GMT 04.07.2023)
Fragment of the stele at the entrance to the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar.
Over the past months, Kiev has repeatedly targeted the nuclear facility - which is the biggest NPP in Europe - risking a major nuclear disaster.
"Today we received information that I am authorized to talk about... In the early hours of July 5, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will try to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using high-precision long-range means and unmanned kamikaze aircraft," Karchaa said on air at the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
As a backup plan, Kiev also intends to use Tochka-U missile, loaded with radioactive waste removed from the South-Ukraine NPP on July 3, he added.
The nuclear power plant, located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns over a possible accident.
A recent Ukrainian attack on the Kakhovka dam also posed danger to the compound, with water reservoir's level dropping significantly, but Russian authorities were able to stabilize the situation.
