https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/us-colleges-could-still-try-practicing-race-based-admissions-despite-scotus-ruling-1111665092.html

US Colleges Could Still Try Practicing Race-Based Admissions Despite SCOTUS Ruling

US Colleges Could Still Try Practicing Race-Based Admissions Despite SCOTUS Ruling

Colleges in the United States are likely to attempt to continue the practice of race-based college admissions, despite the recent US Supreme Court decision

2023-07-04T18:55+0000

2023-07-04T18:55+0000

2023-07-04T18:55+0000

americas

us

clarence thomas

supreme court

scotus

us supreme court

affirmative action

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100020053_0:212:3072:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_b580afbb6e37e61e0e74eb5a2eed071e.jpg

Last week, the court ruled that Harvard and UNC’s consideration of race in their college admissions process violates the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law. However, as Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority decision that "nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected the applicant's life." This part did not go unnoticed by those following the case, including Harvard, which mentioned it in its response to the ruling. The landmark decision has given rise to a discussion on whether colleges could find ways to practice racial selection without openly violating the Supreme Court ruling. One of the prime candidates for this has been the use of the college essay, in which applicants can underscore their race or ethnicity, despite Justice Roberts explicitly arguing against such practices. There have also been predictions of wider implementation of statements on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), that are rapidly becoming part of the process of hiring college faculty. In a similar vein, Stephen Presser, the Raoul Berger professor of legal history emeritus at Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law, noted that Roberts's language "seems to leave open the door, so to speak, of counting by race." At the same time, Richard Sander, the Jesse Dukeminier professor at UCLA Law School, stressed that the chief justice's words did not intend to create a loophole for racial preference but simply to state that universities can take into consideration an applicant's account of the role of race in shaping their perspectives or skills, provided that equal consideration is given to accounts that emphasize different life experiences.He did not, however, rule out that many colleges and universities would disregard the court’s ruling.Meanwhile, Vinay Harpalani, a professor of law and the Lee and Leon Karelitz chair in evidence and procedure at the University of New Mexico School of Law, is more optimistic about adherence to the ruling, saying that attempts at skirting it will be challenged in court.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/majority-of-us-citizens-back-supreme-courts-ending-of-race-based-college-admissions-1111642752.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

race-based admissions, college admissions, affirmative actions , supreme court bans affirmative action, supreme court bans racial admissions, supreme court against diversity