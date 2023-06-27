https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/fact-check-have-british-storm-shadows-proved-effective-on-ukraine-battlefield-1111509648.html

Fact Check: Have British Storm Shadows Proved Effective on Ukraine Battlefield?

Fact Check: Have British Storm Shadows Proved Effective on Ukraine Battlefield?

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace asserted to British lawmakers that Storm Shadow missiles given to Kiev have had "a significant impact" on the battlefield in Ukraine. Is Wallace's optimism justified?

2023-06-27T19:16+0000

2023-06-27T19:16+0000

2023-06-27T19:16+0000

world

europe

ben wallace

sergei shoigu

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

armed forces of ukraine

nato

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094315873_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_a54a0c0a9376ba508be0d2daf18fc2bd.jpg

"I think that the British minister of defense is somewhat embellishing the situation," Dmitry Kornev, military expert, founder of the Military Russia portal, told Sputnik, suggesting that Wallace's announcement resembled a PR stunt. "Within the framework of a special military operation, missiles and the capabilities of Storm Shadow, which are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so far have not played any role at all (…) Yes, they strike at some point objects. Yes, sometimes they hit them; sometimes these missiles are shot down," he said.What Are Storm Shadows Capable of?In May, the British government announced that it had delivered multiple Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine ahead of the Kiev regime's counteroffensive.The Storm Shadow is a weapon typically launched from the air, boasting a striking range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles). The missile's weight is about 1,300 kilograms which includes a conventional warhead of 450 kilograms. Its diameter amounts to 48 centimeters; the rocket's wingspan is three meters. The wonder weapon price tag is approximately $3.19 million per unit.The weapon was used in the 2003 War in Iraq, where the Royal Air Force's 617 Squadron extensively tested them on the battlefield. These missiles were also used during NATO's invasion of Libya in 2011. All in all, the UK government has a stockpile of an estimated 700-1,000 Storm Shadows.How Are Storm Shadows CarriedIt was earlier reported that the British missiles would be carried by the Ukrainian Air Force Su-24 Fencer. Pictures released by the Ukrainian media showed a Su-24 with a Storm Shadow placed under the fixed-wing "glove" pylon.In the past, The Drive suggested that Storm Shadows would be carried by Ukraine's Su-24 with the Su-27 Flanker jet also being a likely candidate as Storm Shadow shooter. At the same time, the media outlet wondered as to how many Su-24s have been left in Ukraine. It quoted intelligence indicating that Ukraine has lost at least 17 Su-24s. It was later reported that Ukraine’s Su-24 combat version and Su-24MR reconnaissance plane have been modified to fire the British stealthy long-range missile.Defensive or Offensive?In May, Wallace announced that the weapon would become Ukraine's "best chance to defend themselves."However, earlier this month Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pointed out that Kiev would not use these missiles for "defensive" purposes: Shoigu warned that the use of Storm Shadow and HIMARS outside the zone of the special military operation would mean the full involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the conflict.On June 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a strike on bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea. As the result of the missile attack the roadway on the Chongar Bridge was damaged, but no casualties were reported by local authorities. Judging from markings on the wreckage of the missile, the strike was presumably carried out British-donated Storm Shadows.Is Storm Shadow a Game Changer for Counteroffensive?The Russian military expert has drawn attention to the fact that Storm Shadows are now shot down "quite regularly." Furthermore, following the Ukrainian military strike on the bridge, the Russian armed forces destroyed a depot with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, as per the Russian Ministry of Defense.Still, the most vivid indicator that Storm Shadow cruise missiles have not become a game change is that they failed to facilitate Ukraine's much-discussed counteroffensive, according to Kornev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/ukraine-plans-to-strike-at-crimea-with-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles--shoigu-1111321394.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/ukraine-loses-up-to-340-troops-near-donetsk---russian-military-1110655100.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/russian-military-destroys-storm-shadow-missile-depot-in-western-ukraine-1111442832.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

storm shadow long-range cruise missile, ukraine su-24 carries storm shadows, storm shadow attack civilian infrastructure, storm shadow 155 mile striking range, storm shadow chongar bridge, ukraine counteroffensive, ukraine attack crimea, russian defense minister sergey shoigu