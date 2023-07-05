https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/kremlin-warns-ukraines-threat-against-zaporozhye-plant-could-cause-catastrophe-1111673189.html

Kremlin Warns Ukraine's Threat Against Zaporozhye Plant Could Cause Catastrophe

There is a huge threat of a sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) from Kiev and its consequences may be catastrophic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

There is a huge threat of a sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) from Kiev and its consequences may be catastrophic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.A spokesman of Rosatom’s subsidiary Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, has said that Kiev is planning to carry out an attack on the ZNPP on Tuesday night."The Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to have no limits. Most recently, we saw this in the form of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP), also with horrific consequences. Therefore, of course, all measures are being taken to oppose this," Peskov said.On Istanbul Grain DealRussia will announce its decision regarding the future of the grain deal at a right time, Kremlin spokesman said.There are no grounds for the deal's extension yet, but there is still time until it expires, the official added.

