Kremlin Warns Ukraine's Threat Against Zaporozhye Plant Could Cause Catastrophe
10:57 GMT 05.07.2023 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 05.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin spokesman added that Kiev has already demonstrated that it has no limits when it blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).
There is a huge threat of a sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) from Kiev and its consequences may be catastrophic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
A spokesman of Rosatom’s subsidiary Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, has said that Kiev is planning to carry out an attack
on the ZNPP on Tuesday night.
“The situation is quite tense. The threat of sabotage from the Kiev regime is really huge. Sabotage, which can be catastrophic in its consequences," Peskov told reporters.
"The Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to have no limits. Most recently, we saw this in the form of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station
(HPP), also with horrific consequences. Therefore, of course, all measures are being taken to oppose this," Peskov said.
On Istanbul Grain Deal
Russia will announce its decision regarding the future of the grain deal at a right time, Kremlin spokesman said.
"We have not yet officially announced the decision [on whether to extend the grain deal]. We will announce it at a right time. There is still time. There is also still time to fulfill that part of the agreements that concerns our country," Peskov told reporters.
There are no grounds for the deal's extension yet, but there is still time until it expires, the official added.