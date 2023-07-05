International
Russia's Oil Production Cut Verified Independently
Russia's Oil Production Cut Verified Independently
Russia’s oil production cuts have been verified by seven independent sources, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Salman said at the OPEC international seminar in Vienna on Wednesday.
"I think it is quite telling to see us on Monday coming out with not only our own extension of a [oil production cut of] million [barrels per day], but also with validation from the Russian side that they will do [a cut of] five hundred [500,000 barrels per day] from exports ... We worked hard with the seven independent sources verifying Russia's number. And they have committed to this exercise and they are going to be doing it on a monthly basis," Salman said. The reduction of oil exports by Russia by 500,000 barrels per day was not imposed on it, it was voluntary, the minister said, adding that Russia's compliance will be verified monthly. "We will continue the effort of surprising markets," Salman said.
11:37 GMT 05.07.2023
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia's oil production cuts have been verified by seven independent sources, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Salman said at the OPEC international seminar in Vienna on Wednesday.
"I think it is quite telling to see us on Monday coming out with not only our own extension of a [oil production cut of] million [barrels per day], but also with validation from the Russian side that they will do [a cut of] five hundred [500,000 barrels per day] from exports ... We worked hard with the seven independent sources verifying Russia's number. And they have committed to this exercise and they are going to be doing it on a monthly basis," Salman said.
The reduction of oil exports by Russia by 500,000 barrels per day was not imposed on it, it was voluntary, the minister said, adding that Russia's compliance will be verified monthly.
"We will continue the effort of surprising markets," Salman said.
