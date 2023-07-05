https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/suspected-cocaine-discovered-at-white-house-was-found-at-storage-facility-1111675677.html
Suspected Cocaine Discovered at White House Was Found at Storage Facility
Suspected Cocaine Discovered at White House Was Found at Storage Facility
The white powder discovered at the White House over the weekend was found in a storage facility in a cubby used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones, US media reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.
2023-07-05T12:31+0000
2023-07-05T12:31+0000
2023-07-05T12:31+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111303733_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cbf261fe685dd570c4c191a0ae6acd8c.jpg
The Secret Service will examine consulting cameras and entrance logs to determine who had access to the space, the report said on Tuesday. A suspicious substance was discovered at the White House on Sunday evening, sparking a brief evacuation. The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, media reported. US President Joe Biden's son Hunter, involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was in the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, the daily news outlet reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/hunter-biden-visited-white-house-before-suspected-cocaine-found-there-1111665740.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111303733_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2c4c5e66dda0b9205358bbcdc1f3c7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us presidential elections, joe biden, hunter bider, biden cocaine, hunter biden cocaine
us, us presidential elections, joe biden, hunter bider, biden cocaine, hunter biden cocaine
Suspected Cocaine Discovered at White House Was Found at Storage Facility
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The white powder discovered at the White House over the weekend was found in a storage facility in a cubby used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones, US media reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.
The Secret Service will examine consulting cameras and entrance logs to determine who had access to the space, the report said on Tuesday.
A suspicious substance was discovered at the White House on Sunday evening, sparking a brief evacuation. The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, media reported.
US President Joe Biden
's son Hunter, involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was in the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, the daily news outlet reported.