https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/why-cia-and-fbi-would-have-never-hired-joe-biden-1111641694.html

Why CIA and FBI Would Have Never Hired Joe Biden

Why CIA and FBI Would Have Never Hired Joe Biden

While scandals surrounding Biden would have never allowed him to become a FBI or CIA operative, he feels quite confident in the Oval Office, independent US media remarks.

2023-07-03T15:25+0000

2023-07-03T15:25+0000

2023-07-03T15:25+0000

americas

us

cia

fbi

national security council

internal revenue service (irs)

hunter biden

joe biden

california

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111550490_0:0:3009:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_56887f5af11f5659078f38cea1217667.jpg

If Joe Biden weren't the US president he would have been unable to get a security clearance given the scale of scandals and ethical conflicts haunting his family, according to Just the News, an independent media outlet founded by award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon.The media outlet cited former CIA analyst and National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz and retired FBI Assistant Director for Intelligence Kevin Brock, who said that neither of the federal agencies would have hired Joe "because there would be the concern that he might be compromised."Over the past several months, Republican lawmakers have been focusing on Biden's alleged wrongdoing, including uncorroborated bribery accusations, mishandling of classified memos, alleged involvement in his son's money-peddling schemes, as well as making a false claim together with his 2020 campaign of his son's laptop being "Russian disinformation" to sway an election.However, in April, former Deputy Director of the CIA Mike Morell told US lawmakers it was Biden's campaign operative Antony Blinken who asked that the infamous "laptop from hell" be smeared. The laptop was later proven to be real.US conservatives lament the fact that regardless of the aforementioned accusations and emerging damning evidence, Joe Biden not only managed to win the 2020 presidential elections, but is now seeking re-election together with Vice President Kamala Harris, both being backed by the US Democratic Party.In addition, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) appears to shield the Biden family, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. Shapley claimed that US Attorney David Weiss, who was assigned to carry out an investigation into Joe Biden's son Hunter, said that he had been told by the DoJ that he could not bring charges against Hunter in California and Washington DC. An anonymous source quoted by the New York Times confirmed Shapley's claim. Previously, Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted that Weiss had full authority to conduct the probe thus justified his decision not to appoint a special counsel in Hunter's case.In a Friday letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Weiss wrote that he had "ultimate authority" over the DoJ's Hunter Biden investigation and was in charge of "deciding where, when, and whether to file charges" against the first son.However, author and investigative journalist Miranda Devine has drawn attention to the fact that Weiss acknowledged in his letter that his "charging authority is geographically limited to my home district," and that, if he needs to charge in another district, he has to ask the respective US attorney if the latter wants to partner on the case.She recalled that Shapley specifically noted that US Attorney Matthew Graves in Washington, DC, declined to cooperate with Weiss and bring charges against Hunter for the 2014 and 2015 tax years. Likewise, US Attorney Martin Estrada in California declined to partner on Hunter's case concerning his alleged tax crimes for the 2016–2019 years. "None of those charges ever were laid," Devine wrote in her recent op-ed, suggesting that this fact indirectly shows that in reality Weiss did not have "full" authority over Hunter Biden's case, contrary to AG Garland's assertions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/he-laughs-in-your-face-america-internet-goes-wild-as-biden-chuckles-after-bribery-question-1111174499.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/cia-veteran-blinken-and-morell-meddled-in-2020-election-to-help-biden-win-1110245489.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/new-source-in-hunter-biden-probe-points-finger-at-ag-garland-1111528665.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/fbi-knew-hunter-bidens-laptop-was-reliable-before-smearing-it-as-russian-disinfo-1111457950.html

americas

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden, hunter biden, laptop from hell, biden bribery accusations, ukrainian firm burisma, 2020 presidential elections, hunter biden laptop russian disinformation, false claim russian disinformation, hunter biden influence peddling