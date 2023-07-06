International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/french-authorities-confirm-demand-social-networks-limit-their-work-during-riots-1111699970.html
French Authorities Confirm Demand Social Networks Limit Their Work During Riots
French Authorities Confirm Demand Social Networks Limit Their Work During Riots
The French authorities have required digital platforms limit the operation of some applications during the riots throughout the country, French government spokesperson Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
2023-07-06T13:53+0000
2023-07-06T13:57+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
paris
snapchat
political protest
social network
censorship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111610136_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_42ad1fd4b09c553f282a8a9fbd5ce6a2.jpg
The French authorities have required digital platforms limit the operation of some applications during the riots throughout the country, French government spokesperson Olivier Veran said on Thursday."During these nightly riots, we asked, demanded from [digital] platforms that they cut off some features for a certain period," Veran was quoted as saying by French broadcaster. Veran gave an example of Snapchat's SnapMap feature, which was allegedly allowing rioters to "gather at a certain place and time" in an organized manner. Macron also highlighted the problem of authority in French society the following day. "We have a problem of authority in society, which begins with the family," Macron was quoted as saying by French media. Later on Thursday, the France Info broadcaster reported that at least 20 people had been arrested the night before in connection with the riots. French Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune estimated the damage to transport infrastructure caused by protesters at tens of millions of euros. "As a result, 40 buses throughout France were burned or destroyed by criminal acts, two trams were completely or partially damaged by attacks, and, for example, vandals destroyed about 200 public transport stops, throwing stones and committing an act of vandalism. I want to say that it all costs money. We do not know exactly how much yet, but we are talking about tens of millions of euros," Beaune was quoted as saying by the broadcaster. France has been gripped by unrest since June 27, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for failing to stop his car when ordered to do so in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred the protesters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/nation-on-edge-violence-and-devastation-on-french-streets-1111634660.html
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111610136_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4feea1cb5a767bfabf4a3b270c8e704.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, riots in france, crackdown on social media, digital platforms
france, riots in france, crackdown on social media, digital platforms

French Authorities Confirm Demand Social Networks Limit Their Work During Riots

13:53 GMT 06.07.2023 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 06.07.2023)
© AP Photo / Lewis JolyPolice officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the French authorities could shut down social networks if the situation in the country deteriorated.
The French authorities have required digital platforms limit the operation of some applications during the riots throughout the country, French government spokesperson Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
"During these nightly riots, we asked, demanded from [digital] platforms that they cut off some features for a certain period," Veran was quoted as saying by French broadcaster.
Veran gave an example of Snapchat's SnapMap feature, which was allegedly allowing rioters to "gather at a certain place and time" in an organized manner.
Emergency personnel survey the scene of a burnt out building - which housed a pharmacy - in Montargis, some 100kms south of Paris on July 1, 2023, which was set alight overnight during continuing protests following the shooting of a teenage driver in the suburb of Nanterre on June 27. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
Multimedia
Nation on Edge: Violence and Devastation on French Streets
3 July, 17:24 GMT
Macron also highlighted the problem of authority in French society the following day.
"We have a problem of authority in society, which begins with the family," Macron was quoted as saying by French media.
Later on Thursday, the France Info broadcaster reported that at least 20 people had been arrested the night before in connection with the riots. French Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune estimated the damage to transport infrastructure caused by protesters at tens of millions of euros.
"As a result, 40 buses throughout France were burned or destroyed by criminal acts, two trams were completely or partially damaged by attacks, and, for example, vandals destroyed about 200 public transport stops, throwing stones and committing an act of vandalism. I want to say that it all costs money. We do not know exactly how much yet, but we are talking about tens of millions of euros," Beaune was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
France has been gripped by unrest since June 27, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for failing to stop his car when ordered to do so in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred the protesters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала