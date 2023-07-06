https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/mark-zuckerberg-tweets-for-first-time-in-11-years-following-launch-of-threads-app-1111690952.html

Mark Zuckerberg Tweets for First Time in 11 Years Following Launch of Threads App

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), tweeted on Wednesday for the first time in 11 years, following the official launch of the company's new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Elon Musk's Twitter.

In the tweet, Zuckerberg posted a popular internet meme showing two Spider-Men from the eponymous cartoon pointing their fingers at each other. Zuckerberg last tweeted in January 2012. Earlier Marck Zuckerberg officially launched a new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Twitter.The application will support more than 30 languages, including English, Chinese and Russian. Its interface, as can be seen from the images on the page, has similar features to Twitter, down to blue checkmark icons confirming that users have verification.The move comes as Twitter users have expressed dissatisfaction with new post reading limits put in place that owner Elon Musk says are needed to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

