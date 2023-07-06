International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/mark-zuckerberg-tweets-for-first-time-in-11-years-following-launch-of-threads-app-1111690952.html
Mark Zuckerberg Tweets for First Time in 11 Years Following Launch of Threads App
Mark Zuckerberg Tweets for First Time in 11 Years Following Launch of Threads App
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), tweeted on Wednesday for the first time in 11 years, following the official launch of the company's new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Elon Musk's Twitter.
2023-07-06T06:32+0000
2023-07-06T06:47+0000
beyond politics
twitter
elon musk
mark zuckerberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111691461_0:0:2977:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_098d17c4153b3bf97f5d68a198ea912f.jpg
In the tweet, Zuckerberg posted a popular internet meme showing two Spider-Men from the eponymous cartoon pointing their fingers at each other. Zuckerberg last tweeted in January 2012. Earlier Marck Zuckerberg officially launched a new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Twitter.The application will support more than 30 languages, including English, Chinese and Russian. Its interface, as can be seen from the images on the page, has similar features to Twitter, down to blue checkmark icons confirming that users have verification.The move comes as Twitter users have expressed dissatisfaction with new post reading limits put in place that owner Elon Musk says are needed to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/musk-vs-zuckerberg-how-two-tech-moguls-match-up-in-cage-fight-1111599438.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111691461_246:0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f65e7368dd6ff863a42c41c99c6c0052.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, elon musk, threads, marck zuckerberg, social media
twitter, elon musk, threads, marck zuckerberg, social media

Mark Zuckerberg Tweets for First Time in 11 Years Following Launch of Threads App

06:32 GMT 06.07.2023 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 06.07.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSFacebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in a 'Conversation on Free Expression" in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in a 'Conversation on Free Expression in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta* (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), tweeted on Wednesday for the first time in 11 years, following the official launch of the company's new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Elon Musk's Twitter.
In the tweet, Zuckerberg posted a popular internet meme showing two Spider-Men from the eponymous cartoon pointing their fingers at each other.
© PhotoMarck Zuckerberg Tweet
Marck Zuckerberg Tweet - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
Marck Zuckerberg Tweet
© Photo
Zuckerberg last tweeted in January 2012.
Earlier Marck Zuckerberg officially launched a new text messaging app, Threads, purportedly designed to rival Twitter.
"I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will," Zuckerberg said.
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight infographics. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
Multimedia
Musk vs. Zuckerberg: How Two Tech Moguls Match Up in Cage Fight
1 July, 11:25 GMT
The application will support more than 30 languages, including English, Chinese and Russian. Its interface, as can be seen from the images on the page, has similar features to Twitter, down to blue checkmark icons confirming that users have verification.
The move comes as Twitter users have expressed dissatisfaction with new post reading limits put in place that owner Elon Musk says are needed to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.
*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала