US to Expand Representative Office in Taiwan
US to Expand Representative Office in Taiwan
The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the de facto embassy of the United States, is planning to expand its office compound in Taipei, which is meant to reinforce the United States' commitment to Taiwan, US news agency reported.
"Due to the United States and Taiwan's strong relationship, the AIT plans to increase its staff to further support commercial, cultural, and other relations between the people of the United States and the people on Taiwan," a spokesperson of the AIT told media in an email on Wednesday. He added that the expansion "presents an extraordinary opportunity to provide for AIT's long-term future growth in a single, central, and secure location and reinforces America's rock-solid commitment to Taiwan." The institute has acted as the US's de facto embassy in Taiwan since 1979, when Washington switched official recognition from Taipei to Beijing. US news agency, citing the AIT spokesperson, said that the land will be used for additional office and warehouse space, a recreational center for employees, and a parking facility.
US to Expand Representative Office in Taiwan

11:14 GMT 06.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the de facto embassy of the United States, is planning to expand its office compound in Taipei, which is meant to reinforce the United States' commitment to Taiwan, US news agency reported.
"Due to the United States and Taiwan's strong relationship, the AIT plans to increase its staff to further support commercial, cultural, and other relations between the people of the United States and the people on Taiwan," a spokesperson of the AIT told media in an email on Wednesday.
He added that the expansion "presents an extraordinary opportunity to provide for AIT's long-term future growth in a single, central, and secure location and reinforces America's rock-solid commitment to Taiwan."
The institute has acted as the US's de facto embassy in Taiwan since 1979, when Washington switched official recognition from Taipei to Beijing. US news agency, citing the AIT spokesperson, said that the land will be used for additional office and warehouse space, a recreational center for employees, and a parking facility.
