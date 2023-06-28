International
US Considering News Restrictions on Exports of AI Chips to China - Reports
US Considering News Restrictions on Exports of AI Chips to China - Reports
The Biden administration is considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China due to security concerns as these could be used for weapon development and hacking, the US news outlet reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
The US Commerce Department could announce new curbs as soon as early next month to prevent the exports of chips made by American IT companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and other chip-makers to China and other countries, posing similar security threats, without first obtaining a license, the report said. The new set of export control measures, which is expected to be part of the final rules codifying and expanding the export control measures announced in October, could also restrict the leasing of cloud services to Chinese IT companies, which they used to circumvent the export bans on advanced chips, the media reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/eu-plans-to-ban-outsourcing-of-artificial-intelligence-technologies-to-china-1111329493.html
asia, america, us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions
asia, america, us, china, us-china relations, us-china tensions

US Considering News Restrictions on Exports of AI Chips to China - Reports

05:51 GMT 28.06.2023
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington.
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China due to security concerns as these could be used for weapon development and hacking, the US news outlet reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
The US Commerce Department could announce new curbs as soon as early next month to prevent the exports of chips made by American IT companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and other chip-makers to China and other countries, posing similar security threats, without first obtaining a license, the report said.
The new set of export control measures, which is expected to be part of the final rules codifying and expanding the export control measures announced in October, could also restrict the leasing of cloud services to Chinese IT companies, which they used to circumvent the export bans on advanced chips, the media reported.
