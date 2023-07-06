https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/western-weapons-supplied-to-kiev-used-by-protesters-in-france---russian-foreign-ministry-1111692908.html

Western Weapons Supplied to Kiev Used by Protesters in France - Russian Foreign Ministry

Weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine are used by protesters in France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Weapons delivered to Kiev [by the West, NATO and France] end up in the hands of protesters and are used against police in France," Zakharova told reporters. She stressed that arms provided to “nationalists, Nazis and fascists on Ukrainian territory backfire and not only end up in their countries [Western countries] but also are used against their own people”.Russian officials voiced concerns that arms supplied to Ukraine will eventually end up on the black market and fall into hands of terrorists or criminal organizations.

