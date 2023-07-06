International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/western-weapons-supplied-to-kiev-used-by-protesters-in-france---russian-foreign-ministry-1111692908.html
Western Weapons Supplied to Kiev Used by Protesters in France - Russian Foreign Ministry
Western Weapons Supplied to Kiev Used by Protesters in France - Russian Foreign Ministry
Weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine are used by protesters in France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2023-07-06T08:57+0000
2023-07-06T09:11+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111611312_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e787dba70971c1402a8a48df64b81441.jpg
"Weapons delivered to Kiev [by the West, NATO and France] end up in the hands of protesters and are used against police in France," Zakharova told reporters. She stressed that arms provided to “nationalists, Nazis and fascists on Ukrainian territory backfire and not only end up in their countries [Western countries] but also are used against their own people”.Russian officials voiced concerns that arms supplied to Ukraine will eventually end up on the black market and fall into hands of terrorists or criminal organizations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111611312_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9e1a8de2690201199af865e532d15be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, western arms for ukraine, black market, weapons
ukrainian crisis, western arms for ukraine, black market, weapons

Western Weapons Supplied to Kiev Used by Protesters in France - Russian Foreign Ministry

08:57 GMT 06.07.2023 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 06.07.2023)
© AFP 2023 / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAUFrench riot police officers stand guard next to a burnt out trash bin during a demonstration against police in Marseille, southern France on July 1, 2023.
French riot police officers stand guard next to a burnt out trash bin during a demonstration against police in Marseille, southern France on July 1, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine are used by protesters in France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Weapons delivered to Kiev [by the West, NATO and France] end up in the hands of protesters and are used against police in France," Zakharova told reporters.
She stressed that arms provided to “nationalists, Nazis and fascists on Ukrainian territory backfire and not only end up in their countries [Western countries] but also are used against their own people”.
Russian officials voiced concerns that arms supplied to Ukraine will eventually end up on the black market and fall into hands of terrorists or criminal organizations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала