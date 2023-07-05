https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/putins-proposed-sco-anti-terrorist-reform-could-prevent-ukraines-weapon-reselling-1111675503.html

Putin’s Proposed SCO Anti-Terrorist Reform Could Prevent Ukraine's Weapon Reselling

Faced with its most serious security threat in decades, the SCO is reportedly in need of reform. During his speech at the SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed transforming the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO RATS) into a universal center that would respond to the full spectrum of security threats.

According to senior analyst at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, Zhou Rong, expanding the powers of the SCO anti-terrorist organism is a necessary response to growing terrorist activity, including the resale of weapons supplied to Ukraine into the black market and the hands of mercenaries.The idea of creating an anti-terrorism center on the basis of the SCO structure was first mentioned by Putin in 2012. The new proposal to strengthen the SCO's anti-terrorism body came from the Russian side in 2021. At the time, it was noted that Russia hopes to improve the functional capabilities of the regional anti-terrorism structure by including experts in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.During the latest SCO Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasized the role of the SCO RATS. According to Modi, the body today helps "take decisive action against terrorism and strengthen cooperation in countering its financing."Chinese expert Zhou said that given the current situation in the world, Russia's proposal is of great importance because Ukrainian weapons not only leak into the black market, but also fall into the hands of uncontrolled mercenaries. This creates new risks and threats at not only the regional level, but also raises serious concerns for the entire international community.Zhou Rong noted that Ukraine may face a situation similar to the fight against Daesh* and al-Qaeda**, when they acquired advanced weapons for their destructive purposes. According to the expert, Putin's ideas on reforming the SCO's anti-terrorist structure will have a positive impact on preventing a potential humanitarian catastrophe."As we know, al-Qaeda and Daesh pose a grave threat to the international community. The September 11 attacks are a prime example. Both organizations have effectively acquired various advanced weapons. Currently, a large number of mercenaries are fighting on the side of Ukraine without any moral obligations or sense of duty. They either fight for money or are sponsored by terrorist organizations."These concerns are not unfounded. Over the past decade, Ukraine has proven unreliable in controlling the flow of weapons. Since 2014, it has become a European leader in the market for illegal weapons and ammunition.According to the Small Arms Survey analytical center, even before the conflict in Donbass began, the country had about three million illegal firearms.The problem of illegal and uncontrolled arms trafficking intensified after the start of Western arms supplies to the Kiev regime. According to the same Small Arms Survey, today thousands of hand grenades, rocket and mortar shells, land mines and ammunition magazines have spread throughout Ukraine, including in areas far from the conflict zone.In December, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council over the situation with weapons being supplied to Ukraine, which then find their way to various regions of the world, posing a threat to international peace and security. Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia noted at the time that the smuggling of weapons supplied to Kiev to third countries was increasing.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also delivered an alarming message on this issue at a meeting of defense ministers in New Delhi in April. According to him, the weapons transferred by Kiev end up in the hands of terrorists worldwide.In late June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries were already appearing near Israel's borders. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also claimed that the weapons used in the Ukrainian conflict are being smuggled into the Lake Chad region and used by terrorists. According to him, the conflict in Ukraine has been the main source of arms for militants in the Sahel region.Ukraine's neighbors have also expressed concern. Hungarian media, for example, has repeatedly drawn attention to the growing danger of Western weapons destined for Kiev ending up on the black market. Within Ukraine itself, there is a high demand for illegal trade in military equipment, including in the Transcarpathian region bordering Hungary. In June, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto even urged partners sending arms to Ukraine to take into account the concerns of African countries that weapons sent to Kiev would end up in Africa and exacerbate instability there.In July last year, Ukraine itself acknowledged the existing problem. According to the Economic Security Council of Ukraine, several cases of illegal sale of humanitarian aid and military products have been recorded. In May this year, British Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey admitted the resale of delivered weapons.Earlier, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in a recent interview that politicians and officials in Western countries are aware that the weapons supplied to the Ukrainian army end up on the black market, but the local media remain silent on this issue. According to Hersh, there is still a risk that Ukrainian military personnel have sold man-portable air defense systems that can be used to shoot down planes on the black market.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic States) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.**Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

