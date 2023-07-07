International
Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Maintain Security During NATO Summit in Vilnius
Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Maintain Security During NATO Summit in Vilnius
The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has sent a police unit to Lithuania to assist Vilnius in maintaining security on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border during the NATO Summit, scheduled for July 11-12, the press office of the board said Thursday.
"The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has sent a 14-member police unit to Lithuania. Its mission is to participate in ground patrols and drone surveillance on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border during the NATO Summit, which will take place in Vilnius on July 11-12," the office said on the website. The mission will last until July 13, after which the police unit will return to Estonia, the statement read. Egert Belitsev, the deputy director general for border management at the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, said in the statement that Tallinn wants the NATO Summit "to take place safely," adding that "the Lithuanian-Belarusian border is the external border of the European Union and NATO, which therefore affects Estonia's internal security." He noted that it was also important for Estonia to practice cooperation with Lithuanian law enforcement and other allies.
Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Maintain Security During NATO Summit in Vilnius

04:40 GMT 07.07.2023
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has sent a police unit to Lithuania to assist Vilnius in maintaining security on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border during the NATO Summit, scheduled for July 11-12, the press office of the board said Thursday.
"The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has sent a 14-member police unit to Lithuania. Its mission is to participate in ground patrols and drone surveillance on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border during the NATO Summit, which will take place in Vilnius on July 11-12," the office said on the website.
The mission will last until July 13, after which the police unit will return to Estonia, the statement read.
Egert Belitsev, the deputy director general for border management at the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, said in the statement that Tallinn wants the NATO Summit "to take place safely," adding that "the Lithuanian-Belarusian border is the external border of the European Union and NATO, which therefore affects Estonia's internal security." He noted that it was also important for Estonia to practice cooperation with Lithuanian law enforcement and other allies.
