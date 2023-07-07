French 'Democracy' Shows True Colours by Shutting Down Social Media During Riots
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023.
French President Emmanuel Macron has moved to block access to social media sites if nationwide rioting continues. Technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, said such crackdowns by liberal democracies were not so surprising.
Government demands for a social media shutdown in France during protests exposes the nature of Western 'democracy', says a tech pundit.
On Thursday this week, French President Emmanuel Macron's government demanded social networks restrict access during the night-time hours.
That followed a week of protests and riots over the fatal police shooting of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old Parisian youth of Algerian descent which have seen thousands of business premises looted and burned.
Tech commentator Chris Garaffa told Sputnik that even opponents of Macron's government — which has overruled parliament to force through European Union-decreed attacks on workers' rights — were shocked at his latest authoritarian moves.
The pundit had little patience for the naivete of those critics, saying: "I hate when people say: 'oh, it's doing something authoritarian like that'."
On Wednesday the lower house of the French parliament approved security measures that would allow authorities to use citizens' mobile devices to eavesdrop on them if they are suspected of involvement in terrorism or organised crime.
The technologist said that while Western politicians were quick to describe countries outside their circle as dictatorships, they had no qualms about cracking down on free speech at home.
"It's showing that these so-called Western democracies can and will shut down Internet access," Garaffa stressed. "They will shut down free speech and free expression when they feel threatened because this sustained rebellion against police, terror and racism in France is threatening the entire French establishment at this point."
