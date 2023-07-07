https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/french-democracy-shows-true-colours-by-shutting-down-social-media-during-riots-1111724784.html

French 'Democracy' Shows True Colours by Shutting Down Social Media During Riots

French 'Democracy' Shows True Colours by Shutting Down Social Media During Riots

French President Emmanuel Macron has moved to block access to social media sites if nationwide rioting continues. Technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, said such crackdowns by liberal democracies were not so surprising.

2023-07-07T14:49+0000

2023-07-07T14:49+0000

2023-07-07T14:49+0000

world

france

europe

chris garaffa

emmanuel macron

european union (eu)

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111646682_0:155:2981:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_3d05cdc200bcd2a96014ebe32160b75e.jpg

Government demands for a social media shutdown in France during protests exposes the nature of Western 'democracy', says a tech pundit.On Thursday this week, French President Emmanuel Macron's government demanded social networks restrict access during the night-time hours.That followed a week of protests and riots over the fatal police shooting of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old Parisian youth of Algerian descent which have seen thousands of business premises looted and burned.Tech commentator Chris Garaffa told Sputnik that even opponents of Macron's government — which has overruled parliament to force through European Union-decreed attacks on workers' rights — were shocked at his latest authoritarian moves.The pundit had little patience for the naivete of those critics, saying: "I hate when people say: 'oh, it's doing something authoritarian like that'."On Wednesday the lower house of the French parliament approved security measures that would allow authorities to use citizens' mobile devices to eavesdrop on them if they are suspected of involvement in terrorism or organised crime.The technologist said that while Western politicians were quick to describe countries outside their circle as dictatorships, they had no qualms about cracking down on free speech at home.For more in-depth commentary on current affairs, tune into our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/frances-senators-propose-suspension-of-tiktok-asking-eu-commission-to-shut-it-down-in-eu-1111712940.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

rioting in france over the police shooting of nahel merzouk, will france cut off access to social media during riots?