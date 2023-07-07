International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Russia Exported Record 60Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2022 Agricultural Year
Russia Exported Record 60Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2022 Agricultural Year
Russia exported a record amount of grain in the 2022 agricultural year — 60 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.
"If we talk about exports, then in the 2022-2023 agricultural season, we exported an absolutely unprecedented, record-breaking amount of grain — 60 million tonnes," Patrushev told reporters, adding that export earnings amounted to over $41 billion.Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component has not been fully implemented.
russia exported, russian agriculture minister, 60mln tonnes of grain
russia exported, russian agriculture minister, 60mln tonnes of grain

Russia Exported Record 60Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2022 Agricultural Year

12:48 GMT 07.07.2023
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia exported a record amount of grain in the 2022 agricultural year — 60 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.
"If we talk about exports, then in the 2022-2023 agricultural season, we exported an absolutely unprecedented, record-breaking amount of grain — 60 million tonnes," Patrushev told reporters, adding that export earnings amounted to over $41 billion.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022.
Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component has not been fully implemented.
