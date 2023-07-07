https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/russian-forces-repel-10-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-kiev-lost-over-420-soldiers-1111724262.html

Russian Forces Repel 10 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Lost Over 420 Soldiers

The Russian forces have repelled 10 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past day, and the Ukrainian military lost over 420 soldiers and 16 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The Russian Defense Ministry also said that four attacks were repelled in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and two more attacks in the South Donetsk direction. In addition, the Russian military defeated the 106th territorial defense brigade of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. "Enemy losses in these areas [Zaporozhye and South Donetsk] per day amounted to over 200 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, an Msta-B howitzer, and an AF-90 self-propelled artillery mount made in the UK,” the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian military lost nearly 100 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction.

