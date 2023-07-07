https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/russian-troops-seize-near-intact-uk-storm-shadow-missile-to-be-checked-by-specialists--1111714641.html

Russian Troops Seize Near Intact UK Storm Shadow Missile, To Be Checked By Specialists

On May 11, Ukraine affirmed that it had received the first, long-anticipated, British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which were sent by the United Kingdom... 07.07.2023, Sputnik International

Russian servicemen from the BARS-11 volunteer unit and the Tsar's Wolves captured an almost intact British Storm Shadow cruise missile from the line of contact and handed it over to specialists for examination, said Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsar's Wolves military and technical center.According to him, the missile was almost undamaged. "A functioning GPS tracker was there, which could have directed the strike team to the opponent. Even though we blocked it, our fighters had to relocate all the time and even engaged in battle — the enemy's sabotage and recon unit tried to catch the car with the rocket and an accompanying vehicle on the road," Rogozin added. It took two days to evacuate the captured missile, but now it will benefit the Russian Armed Forces.

