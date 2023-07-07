International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/us-house-oversight-panel-head-requests-briefing-on-cocaine-found-in-white-house---letter-1111729926.html
US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on Cocaine Found in White House - Letter
US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on Cocaine Found in White House - Letter
US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Friday sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting a briefing on the presence of drugs in the White House, after cocaine was found there earlier this week.
2023-07-07T17:22+0000
2023-07-07T17:22+0000
americas
us
tom cotton
house oversight committee
secret service
white house
cocaine
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_0:237:4500:2768_1920x0_80_0_0_ba7e904615b5d21b8a58732d17dfc79b.jpg
US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Friday sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting a briefing on the presence of drugs in the White House, after cocaine was found there earlier this week. "The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating details surrounding the discovery of cocaine in the White House. This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance," the letter said. Earlier this week, US Senator Tom Cotton also sent a letter to Cheatle requesting the agency publicly reveal whether the cocaine was found in an area where confidential information is exchanged. Comer said in the letter that the incident raises additional concerns with the House Oversight Committee regarding the level of security maintained at the White House. The cocaine was found in a storage facility that is routinely used by staff and guests to store cell phones, the letter said, citing a senior law enforcement official. "The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history," Comer said in a statement via Twitter. Congress funds White House security procedures and the House Oversight Committee maintains jurisdiction over Secret Service operations, Comer added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/report-cocaine-found-at-white-house-was-found-inside-cubby---not-west-wing-lobby-1111707473.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_248:0:4253:3004_1920x0_80_0_0_925a6a2b78ab0b2dd24acd73bd6f6379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cocaine in white house, us, white house, drug abuse, investigation, us secret service
cocaine in white house, us, white house, drug abuse, investigation, us secret service

US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on Cocaine Found in White House - Letter

17:22 GMT 07.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA view of the White House in Washington, DC.
A view of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The letter requests a staff-level briefing on the situation by July 14.
US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer on Friday sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting a briefing on the presence of drugs in the White House, after cocaine was found there earlier this week.
"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating details surrounding the discovery of cocaine in the White House. This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance," the letter said.
A secret service agent is stationed outside the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
Americas
Cocaine Found at White House Was Found Inside Cubby - Not West Wing Lobby
Yesterday, 22:29 GMT
Earlier this week, US Senator Tom Cotton also sent a letter to Cheatle requesting the agency publicly reveal whether the cocaine was found in an area where confidential information is exchanged.
Comer said in the letter that the incident raises additional concerns with the House Oversight Committee regarding the level of security maintained at the White House. The cocaine was found in a storage facility that is routinely used by staff and guests to store cell phones, the letter said, citing a senior law enforcement official.
"The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history," Comer said in a statement via Twitter.
Congress funds White House security procedures and the House Oversight Committee maintains jurisdiction over Secret Service operations, Comer added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала