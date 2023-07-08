https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/biden-admin-lying-to-americans-about-everything-to-do-with-ukraine---rjk-jr--1111745798.html

Biden Admin Lying to Americans 'About Everything to Do With Ukraine' - RJK Jr

Biden Admin Lying to Americans 'About Everything to Do With Ukraine' - RJK Jr

The federal government under the administration of Joe Biden has been lying to the Americans “about everything to do with Ukraine,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in an interview for the Judging Freedom podcast.

The federal government under the Joe Biden administration has been blatantly lying to the Americans “about everything to do with Ukraine”, said Robert F Kennedy Jr, in an interview for Judge Andrew Napolitano on his Judging Freedom podcast.“This was a sell job that they gave us on Ukraine,” insisted the 2024 Democratic candidate for US President.He added that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky won in 2019 by promising to sign the Minsk accords. The complex series of measures negotiated by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in 2014-2015 in a bid to put an end to the armed conflict between the Kiev authorities and the breakaway region of Donbas. Moscow repeatedly stated that Kiev was not fulfilling the deal, for example not granting self-government to the Russian-speaking region of Donbass. In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted he never intended to implement the Minsk agreements, with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Former French President Franсois Hollande, who participated in the Normandy format, admitting the same."[The US] wanted the war, for the reasons that Biden has said... The real reason for the war in Ukraine is regime change in Russia," Kennedy emphasized in the interview on the Judging Freedom podcast.Kennedy previously slammed decades of policy conducted by the US and NATO toward Ukraine and Russia for fueling the current conflagration. “We have neglected many, many opportunities to settle this war peacefully,” Kennedy said in June during a live town hall event with NewsNation. He added that Washington had turned the ongoing conflagration in Ukraine into a proxy war waged by the United States against Russia.Weighing in on remarks by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said last year that Washington wanted "to see Russia weakened," Kennedy scathingly remarked:

