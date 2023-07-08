https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/brics-needs-qualitative-expansion-says-russian-lawmaker-1111739496.html

BRICS Needs Qualitative Expansion, Says Russian Lawmaker

BRICS needs qualitative expansion, but not artificial compulsion and the desire to get "more flags," and it is worth considering different formats of membership, said Andrey Klimov, the deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's committee on foreign affairs, said.

The bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, needs more countries, but they must be a good fit and not just selected artificially simply for the sake of getting "more flags," said Andrey Klimov, deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's committee on foreign affairs, adding that it is worth considering different formats for membership.According to the senator, it would not be right to force the process. He cited the example of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which did not expand quickly, and recalled that BRICS initially consisted only of Russia, India, and China."If we just follow some information agenda and think about PR, it will hardly give us any added value. In this regard, we will move towards a formula that is closer to me - BRICS+. Countries have the right to work in the BRICS format in different areas, from sports to finance, and one can become a member of the BRICS New Development Bank without joining BRICS. Participation in the championships organized by BRICS without being part of the organization is also possible," Klimov noted.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August. Currently, there are a number of countries that have officially declared their aspirations for membership in BRICS, including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Algeria, with the latter announcing its bid as recently as this month.

