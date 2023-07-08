International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/russia-requests-new-unsc-meeting-on-nord-stream-sabotage-for-july-11-1111737307.html
Russia Requests New UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage for July 11
Russia Requests New UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage for July 11
Russia has requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Saturday.
2023-07-08T04:24+0000
2023-07-08T04:24+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
un security council (unsc)
nord stream ag
denmark
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fc00c731be55f056b4e4aacb0ec474e6.jpg
"We have requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on undermining the Nord Stream for July 11. We will deal another blow to the West in terms of sufficient attention getting paid to the investigation of this crime in Denmark, Germany and Sweden and that international efforts are not required to find the perpetrators. We asked the British Chairmanship to invite representatives of these three countries to report," Polyansky said on Telegram. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation regarding charges of international terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/danish-security-service-says-investigation-into-nord-stream-sabotage-ongoing-1111497127.html
russia
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_463:0:3000:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_11ec5db1d96917caedac525ec98c3029.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un security council, sabotage on the nord stream pipeline, nord stream sabotage
un security council, sabotage on the nord stream pipeline, nord stream sabotage

Russia Requests New UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage for July 11

04:24 GMT 08.07.2023
© ANDREW BURTONThe United Nations Security Council (UNSC)
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
© ANDREW BURTON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Saturday.
"We have requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on undermining the Nord Stream for July 11. We will deal another blow to the West in terms of sufficient attention getting paid to the investigation of this crime in Denmark, Germany and Sweden and that international efforts are not required to find the perpetrators. We asked the British Chairmanship to invite representatives of these three countries to report," Polyansky said on Telegram.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
Danish Security Service Says Investigation Into Nord Stream Sabotage Ongoing
27 June, 12:18 GMT
The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation regarding charges of international terrorism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала