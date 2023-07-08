https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/russia-requests-new-unsc-meeting-on-nord-stream-sabotage-for-july-11-1111737307.html
Russia Requests New UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage for July 11
Russia Requests New UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage for July 11
Russia has requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Saturday.
2023-07-08T04:24+0000
2023-07-08T04:24+0000
2023-07-08T04:24+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
un security council (unsc)
nord stream ag
denmark
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fc00c731be55f056b4e4aacb0ec474e6.jpg
"We have requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on undermining the Nord Stream for July 11. We will deal another blow to the West in terms of sufficient attention getting paid to the investigation of this crime in Denmark, Germany and Sweden and that international efforts are not required to find the perpetrators. We asked the British Chairmanship to invite representatives of these three countries to report," Polyansky said on Telegram. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation regarding charges of international terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/danish-security-service-says-investigation-into-nord-stream-sabotage-ongoing-1111497127.html
russia
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_463:0:3000:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_11ec5db1d96917caedac525ec98c3029.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un security council, sabotage on the nord stream pipeline, nord stream sabotage
un security council, sabotage on the nord stream pipeline, nord stream sabotage
Russia Requests New UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Sabotage for July 11
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Saturday.
"We have requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on undermining the Nord Stream for July 11. We will deal another blow to the West in terms of sufficient attention getting paid to the investigation of this crime in Denmark, Germany and Sweden and that international efforts are not required to find the perpetrators. We asked the British Chairmanship to invite representatives of these three countries to report," Polyansky said on Telegram.
The Nord Stream pipelines
, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.
The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented
and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation regarding charges of international terrorism.