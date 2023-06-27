https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/danish-security-service-says-investigation-into-nord-stream-sabotage-ongoing-1111497127.html

Danish Security Service Says Investigation Into Nord Stream Sabotage Ongoing

Danish Security Service Says Investigation Into Nord Stream Sabotage Ongoing

The investigation into the terrorist attack on Russia's Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines continues, with no deadline known yet, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) told Sputnik.

2023-06-27T12:18+0000

2023-06-27T12:18+0000

2023-06-27T12:18+0000

nord stream sabotage

dmitry polyanskiy

russia

denmark

un security council (unsc)

danish security and intelligence service

seymour hersh

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

nord stream ag

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

The investigation into the terrorist attack on Russia's Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines continues, with no deadline known yet, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) told Sputnik. "The investigation is still ongoing, and at this time we cannot say when it is expected to be completed," the PET said, ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on this topic. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation regarding charges of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/new-video-taken-by-underwater-drone-shows-blown-up-nord-stream-pipelines---1111358993.html

russia

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, nord stream blast, nord stream terrorist attack, nord stream gas pipeline, russia-eu gas pipeline, nord stream probe, nord stream investigation