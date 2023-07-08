International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/ukrainian-forces-loses-over-700-soldiers-in-4-directions-in-past-24-hours---mod-1111751527.html
Ukrainian Forces Loses Over 700 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours - MoD
Ukrainian Forces Loses Over 700 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours - MoD
Kiev has continued its unsuccessful attempts to advance in the South Donetsk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions, as a result of which Ukrainian troops lost over 700 military in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-07-08T12:30+0000
2023-07-08T12:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
russian defense ministry
ukraine
kiev
d-30
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111456918_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76ffdd4274b6171bdaef450736ec094a.jpg
The Russian armed forces repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction near the towns of Druzhba, Severnoe, Marinka, Pervomaiskoe, the ministry said. Moreover, Russian troops defeated over 170 Ukrainian military and destroyed one CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, one US-made M777 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-20 gun-howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past 24 hours, the ministry added. In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian troops defeated over 60 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed three armored vehicles and two D-30 howitzers using air strikes and artillery fire, the ministry also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-has-only-one-option-all-in-offensive-before-nato-summit-in-vilnius-1111641528.html
donetsk
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111456918_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1235f6c3bd88987d6d01212b12b47dbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian forces, unsuccessful attempts to advance, russian defense ministry
ukrainian forces, unsuccessful attempts to advance, russian defense ministry

Ukrainian Forces Loses Over 700 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours - MoD

12:30 GMT 08.07.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman is seen in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location.
A Russian serviceman is seen in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has continued its unsuccessful attempts to advance in the South Donetsk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions, as a result of which Ukrainian troops lost over 700 military in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Russian armed forces repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction near the towns of Druzhba, Severnoe, Marinka, Pervomaiskoe, the ministry said.
"The total losses of the Ukrainian troops [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 500 people in killed and wounded, three tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles, and two US self-propelled howitzers M109 Paladin, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Moreover, Russian troops defeated over 170 Ukrainian military and destroyed one CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, one US-made M777 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-20 gun-howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian troops defeated over 60 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed three armored vehicles and two D-30 howitzers using air strikes and artillery fire, the ministry also said.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit loads ammunition for a DShK machine gun on the back a UAZ truck as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Running Out of Time — Russian Ex-General
3 July, 16:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала