Kiev Loses Up to 470 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours
Kiev Loses Up to 470 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours
Kiev has continued its unsuccessful attempts to advance in the South Donetsk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Krasny Liman directions, as a result of which Ukrainian troops lost up to 470 military and foreign mercenaries in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian armed forces successfully repelled new attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Krasny Liman directions, the ministry said. Moreover, Russian troops defeated over 210 Ukrainian military and destroyed four Ukrainian tanks and one US-made M109 howitzer in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the ministry added. In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops defeated up to 80 Ukrainian soldiers and suppressed the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage groups, the ministry also said.
Kiev Loses Up to 470 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev has continued its unsuccessful attempts to advance in the South Donetsk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Krasny Liman directions, as a result of which Ukrainian troops lost up to 470 military and foreign mercenaries in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian armed forces successfully repelled new attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Krasny Liman directions, the ministry said.
"Over the past 24 hours, up to 180 Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, one Msta-B howitzer and US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction]," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Moreover, Russian troops defeated over 210 Ukrainian military
and destroyed four Ukrainian tanks and one US-made M109 howitzer in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the ministry added.
In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops defeated up to 80 Ukrainian soldiers and suppressed the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage groups, the ministry also said.