Kiev Loses Up to 470 Soldiers in 4 Directions in Past 24 Hours

Kiev has continued its unsuccessful attempts to advance in the South Donetsk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Krasny Liman directions, as a result of which Ukrainian troops lost up to 470 military and foreign mercenaries in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-07-09T12:01+0000

2023-07-09T12:01+0000

2023-07-09T12:27+0000

The Russian armed forces successfully repelled new attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Krasny Liman directions, the ministry said. Moreover, Russian troops defeated over 210 Ukrainian military and destroyed four Ukrainian tanks and one US-made M109 howitzer in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the ministry added. In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops defeated up to 80 Ukrainian soldiers and suppressed the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage groups, the ministry also said.

