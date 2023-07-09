International
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
The bridge linking Crimea to the Krasnodar region was hit by a massive explosion on October 8, halting all road and rail traffic. President Vladimir Putin has stated that it was a terror attack aimed at destroying Russia's critical infrastructure that was carried out by Ukrainian special services.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Admits It Attacked Crimean Bridge to 'Break' Russia's Logistics
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Admits It Attacked Crimean Bridge to 'Break' Russia's Logistics
Ukrainian deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has admitted that the authorities in Kiev had carried out an attack on the Crimean Bridge in autumn of 2022.
Ukrainian deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has admitted that the authorities in Kiev had carried out an attack on the Crimean Bridge in autumn of 2022.Up until now, the Kiev regime has refused to claim responsibility for the attack on the 19-km long bridge - the longest in Europe and connecting the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia's Krasnodar region. Crimea reunited with Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters said “yes” to reunification. The bridge was opened by Russia's President Vladimir Putin in May 2018.Immediately after the attack, Russian authorities announced a series of measures to repair damage and ensure stable transport ties between Crimea and Krasnodar Territory. Putin signed a decree Saturday night to step up security for transport crossing through the Kerch Strait, as well as electricity and energy infrastructure in the area.At the time, Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, hinted at Kiev's responsibility for the terrorist incident in a series of meme-riddled posts on social media. Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak had gloated that the attack on the bridge was just "the beginning" and that "everything illegal must be destroyed" and "everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine."Two senior Ukrainian officials also purportedly told the New York Times that Ukrainian intelligence were behind the attack on the bridge. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stated a week after the attack that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate was behind the explosion.The FSB also said that “the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with a construction polyethylene film and was shipped from the [Ukrainian] seaport of Odessa to Bulgaria's Ruse in early August”According to the FSB, control over the movement of cargo along the entire route and contacts with participants in the criminal scheme had been carried out by an Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate employee.Russia launched a series of missile strikes deep into Ukraine in the wake of the bridge attack after confirming Ukrainian special forces’ involvement. The strikes targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure and military command and communications posts across the country.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Admits It Attacked Crimean Bridge to 'Break' Russia's Logistics

05:34 GMT 09.07.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 09.07.2023)
A view shows a smoke rising from a fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Crimea, Russia.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Detonation of a truck bomb on the 19-km bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to the region of Krasnodar on the Russian mainland on October 8, 2022, killed three people, causing part of the road section to collapse into the sea. Kiev refused to take responsibility, yet its officials had gloated over the attack in Twitter posts.
Ukrainian deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has admitted that the authorities in Kiev had carried out an attack on the Crimean Bridge in autumn of 2022.
“273 days since we struck the first blow on the Crimean Bridge to disrupt the logistics of the Russians,” she wrote on Telegram on Saturday.
Up until now, the Kiev regime has refused to claim responsibility for the attack on the 19-km long bridge - the longest in Europe and connecting the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia's Krasnodar region. Crimea reunited with Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters said “yes” to reunification. The bridge was opened by Russia's President Vladimir Putin in May 2018.

A truck was blown up on the road section of the Crimean Bridge on 8 October, causing two car spans partially to collapse into the sea. Seven fuel tanks of a freight train on the adjacent rail section caught fire. Three people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast on Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

Immediately after the attack, Russian authorities announced a series of measures to repair damage and ensure stable transport ties between Crimea and Krasnodar Territory. Putin signed a decree Saturday night to step up security for transport crossing through the Kerch Strait, as well as electricity and energy infrastructure in the area.
Destroyed portion of Crimean Bridge. October 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2022
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
Ukrainian Special Services Ordered, Concocted and Carried Out Terror Attack on Crimean Bridge: Putin
9 October 2022, 17:27 GMT
At the time, Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, hinted at Kiev's responsibility for the terrorist incident in a series of meme-riddled posts on social media. Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak had gloated that the attack on the bridge was just "the beginning" and that "everything illegal must be destroyed" and "everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine."
Two senior Ukrainian officials also purportedly told the New York Times that Ukrainian intelligence were behind the attack on the bridge.
Security cam footage captures moment of explosion on Crimean Bridge. Screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
Crimean Bridge Attack: Ukraine’s Sabotage Teams Take Orders From Washington, Senior Official Reveals
10 October 2022, 18:23 GMT
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stated a week after the attack that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate was behind the explosion.The FSB also said that “the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with a construction polyethylene film and was shipped from the [Ukrainian] seaport of Odessa to Bulgaria's Ruse in early August
According to the FSB, control over the movement of cargo along the entire route and contacts with participants in the criminal scheme had been carried out by an Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate employee.
Russia launched a series of missile strikes deep into Ukraine in the wake of the bridge attack after confirming Ukrainian special forces’ involvement. The strikes targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure and military command and communications posts across the country.
