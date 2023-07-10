https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/australia-to-deploy-awacs-aircraft-in-germany-to-patrol-natos-eastern-flank---scholz-1111794072.html

Australia to Deploy AWACS Aircraft in Germany to Patrol NATO's Eastern Flank - Scholz

Australia to Deploy AWACS Aircraft in Germany to Patrol NATO's Eastern Flank - Scholz

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Australia will deploy an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft to Germany this fall to guard airspace on NATO's eastern flank, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

2023-07-10T15:35+0000

2023-07-10T15:35+0000

2023-07-10T15:35+0000

military

australia

germany

airborne early warning and control system (awacs)

olaf scholz

anthony albanese

nato

surveillance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106434325_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7e448e3556d67c1649e7f41d57144a.jpg

"I am particularly pleased that Australia will contribute to the protection of the airspace in the eastern territory of the Alliance members this fall by deploying an AWACS aircraft at Ramstein [Air Base] for this purpose," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Albanese, in turn, said that the aircraft will participate in air patrols for six months, and that 100 military personnel will take part in the mission. Since 2016, NATO has been increasing its military presence on its eastern flank in order to strengthen its "deterrence and defense posture." Following the start of Russia's military operation, NATO decided, among other things, to increase the size of its battlegroups from battalions to brigades where necessary, and began deploying additional forces to the area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/european-sky-shield-initiative-why-does-scholz-want-us-and-israeli-missile-systems-1111332465.html

australia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

awacs aircraft in germany, nato's eastern flank, german chancellor olaf scholz, nato's expansion, awacs aircraft carrier in germany