International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/australia-to-deploy-awacs-aircraft-in-germany-to-patrol-natos-eastern-flank---scholz-1111794072.html
Australia to Deploy AWACS Aircraft in Germany to Patrol NATO's Eastern Flank - Scholz
Australia to Deploy AWACS Aircraft in Germany to Patrol NATO's Eastern Flank - Scholz
BERLIN (Sputnik) – Australia will deploy an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft to Germany this fall to guard airspace on NATO's eastern flank, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
2023-07-10T15:35+0000
2023-07-10T15:35+0000
military
australia
germany
airborne early warning and control system (awacs)
olaf scholz
anthony albanese
nato
surveillance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106434325_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7e448e3556d67c1649e7f41d57144a.jpg
"I am particularly pleased that Australia will contribute to the protection of the airspace in the eastern territory of the Alliance members this fall by deploying an AWACS aircraft at Ramstein [Air Base] for this purpose," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Albanese, in turn, said that the aircraft will participate in air patrols for six months, and that 100 military personnel will take part in the mission. Since 2016, NATO has been increasing its military presence on its eastern flank in order to strengthen its "deterrence and defense posture." Following the start of Russia's military operation, NATO decided, among other things, to increase the size of its battlegroups from battalions to brigades where necessary, and began deploying additional forces to the area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/european-sky-shield-initiative-why-does-scholz-want-us-and-israeli-missile-systems-1111332465.html
australia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106434325_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb9e4ce3dbcab38506f7ef5c88f8a5f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
awacs aircraft in germany, nato's eastern flank, german chancellor olaf scholz, nato's expansion, awacs aircraft carrier in germany
awacs aircraft in germany, nato's eastern flank, german chancellor olaf scholz, nato's expansion, awacs aircraft carrier in germany

Australia to Deploy AWACS Aircraft in Germany to Patrol NATO's Eastern Flank - Scholz

15:35 GMT 10.07.2023
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA NATO AWACS aircraft is directed to a parking position at the Baza 90 Romanian air force base in Otopeni, Romania
A NATO AWACS aircraft is directed to a parking position at the Baza 90 Romanian air force base in Otopeni, Romania - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) – Australia will deploy an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft to Germany this fall to guard airspace on NATO's eastern flank, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"I am particularly pleased that Australia will contribute to the protection of the airspace in the eastern territory of the Alliance members this fall by deploying an AWACS aircraft at Ramstein [Air Base] for this purpose," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Albanese, in turn, said that the aircraft will participate in air patrols for six months, and that 100 military personnel will take part in the mission.
Israeli soldiers walk near an Iron Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
Military
European Sky Shield Initiative: Why Does Scholz Want US and Israeli Missile Systems?
20 June, 15:24 GMT
Since 2016, NATO has been increasing its military presence on its eastern flank in order to strengthen its "deterrence and defense posture." Following the start of Russia's military operation, NATO decided, among other things, to increase the size of its battlegroups from battalions to brigades where necessary, and began deploying additional forces to the area.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала