International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/freed-russian-pow-confirms-rampant-drug-abuse-among-ukrainian-servicemen--1111781526.html
Freed Russian POW Confirms Rampant Drug Abuse Among Ukrainian Servicemen
Freed Russian POW Confirms Rampant Drug Abuse Among Ukrainian Servicemen
A Russian volunteer said that while in captivity he witnessed the use of drugs by the Ukrainian military.
2023-07-10T06:43+0000
2023-07-10T06:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1a071c8cd151713879e3ce8374f44e.jpg
A Russian volunteer code named Topaz said that during his time as a POW in Ukrainian captivity, he witnessed rampant drug use among Ukrainian military service members. According to him, the Kiev regime's security forces regularly abuse narcotics, having personally witnessed such cases of drug use by the Ukrainian military. Topaz was captured by the Ukrainian forces in the area of Donetsk. He revealed that while in custody as a POW, the Ukrainian forces constantly humiliated him, beat him and coerced him to dig fortifications. Ordered to march in the direction of Zaporozhye, Topaz was forced by the Ukrainians to walk ahead of Kiev's assault group in the anticipation he would step on and detonate unseen mines along the route. Later, he was released by Russian servicemen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/high-flyers-and-smoking-guns-congressman-urges-end-to-dope-tests-amid-military-recruitment-crisis-1111693224.html
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_86:0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_944269b1ffca5e21a7b5a75a4fd37282.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian volunteer, ukrainian military, use of drugs
russian volunteer, ukrainian military, use of drugs

Freed Russian POW Confirms Rampant Drug Abuse Among Ukrainian Servicemen

06:43 GMT 10.07.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkrainian servicemen fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkov region, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkov region, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive began in early June after months of delays due to a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that despite numerous attempts, Ukrainian troops have failed to advance.
A Russian volunteer code named Topaz said that during his time as a POW in Ukrainian captivity, he witnessed rampant drug use among Ukrainian military service members.

"There were DVDs lying there, [a Ukrainian serviceman] would grab a disc, and sprinkle some powder [on it], well, drugs. You'd have to be a fool not to figure it out," he said, adding that after that, the Ukrainian serviceman would start to behave "oddly".

According to him, the Kiev regime's security forces regularly abuse narcotics, having personally witnessed such cases of drug use by the Ukrainian military.
A soldiers of the U.S. Army 23rd chemical battalion wearing a gas mask rests after a competition at Camp Stanley in Uijeongbu, South Korea, Wednesday, July 8, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
Americas
High Flyers & Smoking Guns: Congressman Urges End to US Military Dope Tests Amid Recruitment Crisis
6 July, 12:11 GMT
Topaz was captured by the Ukrainian forces in the area of Donetsk. He revealed that while in custody as a POW, the Ukrainian forces constantly humiliated him, beat him and coerced him to dig fortifications.
Ordered to march in the direction of Zaporozhye, Topaz was forced by the Ukrainians to walk ahead of Kiev's assault group in the anticipation he would step on and detonate unseen mines along the route. Later, he was released by Russian servicemen.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала