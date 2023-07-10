https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/freed-russian-pow-confirms-rampant-drug-abuse-among-ukrainian-servicemen--1111781526.html

Freed Russian POW Confirms Rampant Drug Abuse Among Ukrainian Servicemen

A Russian volunteer said that while in captivity he witnessed the use of drugs by the Ukrainian military.

A Russian volunteer code named Topaz said that during his time as a POW in Ukrainian captivity, he witnessed rampant drug use among Ukrainian military service members. According to him, the Kiev regime's security forces regularly abuse narcotics, having personally witnessed such cases of drug use by the Ukrainian military. Topaz was captured by the Ukrainian forces in the area of Donetsk. He revealed that while in custody as a POW, the Ukrainian forces constantly humiliated him, beat him and coerced him to dig fortifications. Ordered to march in the direction of Zaporozhye, Topaz was forced by the Ukrainians to walk ahead of Kiev's assault group in the anticipation he would step on and detonate unseen mines along the route. Later, he was released by Russian servicemen.

