Israel, US Kick Off Joint Air Force Exercise to Improve Interoperability – IDF
Israel and the United States have launched joint air force drills as part of the Juniper Oak exercise series aimed at improving operational compatibility, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.
"A joint US and Israeli Air Forces exercise began yesterday [Sunday] as part of the Juniper Oak joint exercise series," the IDF tweeted. The program of the drills includes long range striking, combat for aerial superiority and repelling cyber attacks, as well as midair refueling. The Juniper Oak 23.2 life-fire drills, conducted from January 23-27, was the largest US-Israeli bilateral military exercise in history. It took place both on the territory of Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea with participation of over 140 aircraft, 6,400 US and 1,500 Israeli troops and several ships.
Israel, US Kick Off Joint Air Force Exercise to Improve Interoperability – IDF

10:02 GMT 10.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and the United States have launched joint air force drills as part of the Juniper Oak exercise series aimed at improving operational compatibility, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.
"A joint US and Israeli Air Forces exercise began yesterday [Sunday] as part of the Juniper Oak joint exercise series," the IDF tweeted.
The program of the drills includes long range striking, combat for aerial superiority and repelling cyber attacks, as well as midair refueling.
"This exercise continues to strengthen the operational cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces and is taking place as part of a series of joint exercises between the IDF and [US Central Command]," the IDF said.
The Juniper Oak 23.2 life-fire drills, conducted from January 23-27, was the largest US-Israeli bilateral military exercise in history. It took place both on the territory of Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea with participation of over 140 aircraft, 6,400 US and 1,500 Israeli troops and several ships.
