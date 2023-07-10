https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/russian-intel-us-instructing-telecoms-to-spread-enmity-against-russian-govt-1111784343.html
Russian Intel Exposes US 'Ministry of Truth' Telecom Plot to Sow Enmity Against Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has issued instructions to national telecom companies on covering events around Russia, with the goal of pushing... 10.07.2023, Sputnik International
"The US Department of State has finally turned into the 'Ministry of Truth' predicted by George Orwell and actually dictates to the American media what exactly they should write and say. In June, the Department of State issued instructions to major telecommunications holdings such as AT&T, Comcast Corporation, Graham Media Group, Nash Holdings, Newsweek Publishing, and The New York Times Company to misrepresent events in and around Russia," the SVR said in a statement, adding that the goal is to "introduce into the minds of Russian citizens the idea of the need for a forceful struggle against the authorities up to an armed rebellion." To steer Russian citizens into protests, plans are in store to actively replicate fake news about the weakness of the Russian state, its inability to defend its territories, the inevitability of defeat in the confrontation with the West, the statement added.
Russian Intel Exposes US 'Ministry of Truth' Telecom Plot to Sow Enmity Against Kremlin
07:56 GMT 10.07.2023 (Updated: 08:36 GMT 10.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has issued instructions to national telecom companies on covering events around Russia, with the goal of pushing the notion of an armed struggle against the authorities in the Kremlin, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"The US Department of State has finally turned into the 'Ministry of Truth' predicted by George Orwell and actually dictates to the American media what exactly they should write and say. In June, the Department of State issued instructions to major telecommunications holdings such as AT&T, Comcast Corporation, Graham Media Group, Nash Holdings, Newsweek Publishing, and The New York Times Company to misrepresent events in and around Russia," the SVR said
in a statement, adding that the goal is to "introduce into the minds of Russian citizens the idea of the need for a forceful struggle against the authorities up to an armed rebellion."
To steer Russian citizens into protests, plans are in store to actively replicate fake news about the weakness of the Russian state, its inability to defend its territories, the inevitability of defeat in the confrontation with the West, the statement added.