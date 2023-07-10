https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/russian-troops-repel-three-ukrainian-attempts-to-attack-1111779944.html

Russian Troops Repel Three Ukrainian Attempts to Attack

Russian crews of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system hit the area where Ukrainian weapons and military equipment were concentrated in the Soledar-Bakhmut direction and destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse.

"During the day, units of the [Russian] Yug Group of Forces continued to repel attempts by assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through the defenses in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk [Bakhmut] and Aleksandr-Kalinovsk directions. The group's aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and firepower," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that accumulations of weapons and equipment of Ukrainian forces were hit in Avdeevka. Moreover, Russian crews of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system hit the area where Ukrainian weapons and military equipment were concentrated in the Soledar-Artemovsk direction and destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.

