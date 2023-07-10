https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/russias-upper-house-speaker-meets-with-chinese-president-in-beijing-1111787439.html
Russia’s Upper House Speaker Meets With Chinese President in Beijing
Russia’s Upper House Speaker Meets With Chinese President in Beijing
Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.
2023-07-10T09:59+0000
2023-07-10T09:59+0000
2023-07-10T10:08+0000
world
valentina matviyenko
china
russia
beijing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103407/08/1034070822_0:212:2714:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d9b6bdc86b48649fe156bad3e22dc7.jpg
Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.During the meeting, Matviyenko delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese president.Earlier, at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Matviyenko noted that the invitation of a delegation of the Russian parliament to China speaks of the mood to intensify Russian-Chinese cooperation.Xi paid a state visit to Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/russias-upper-house-speaker-matvienko-to-visit-china---reports-1111760417.html
china
russia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103407/08/1034070822_58:0:2658:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_cc89e2c04c4dfdf191d7d5f63eb69f92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian upper house speaker valentina matvienko, chinese president xi jinping, russian parliament delegation to beijing
russian upper house speaker valentina matvienko, chinese president xi jinping, russian parliament delegation to beijing
Russia’s Upper House Speaker Meets With Chinese President in Beijing
09:59 GMT 10.07.2023 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 10.07.2023)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation is on a visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.
Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.
During the meeting, Matviyenko delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese president.
Earlier, at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Matviyenko noted that the invitation of a delegation of the Russian parliament to China speaks of the mood to intensify Russian-Chinese cooperation
.
Xi paid a state visit to Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.