International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/russias-upper-house-speaker-meets-with-chinese-president-in-beijing-1111787439.html
Russia’s Upper House Speaker Meets With Chinese President in Beijing
Russia’s Upper House Speaker Meets With Chinese President in Beijing
Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.
2023-07-10T09:59+0000
2023-07-10T10:08+0000
world
valentina matviyenko
china
russia
beijing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103407/08/1034070822_0:212:2714:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d9b6bdc86b48649fe156bad3e22dc7.jpg
Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.During the meeting, Matviyenko delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese president.Earlier, at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Matviyenko noted that the invitation of a delegation of the Russian parliament to China speaks of the mood to intensify Russian-Chinese cooperation.Xi paid a state visit to Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/russias-upper-house-speaker-matvienko-to-visit-china---reports-1111760417.html
china
russia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103407/08/1034070822_58:0:2658:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_cc89e2c04c4dfdf191d7d5f63eb69f92.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian upper house speaker valentina matvienko, chinese president xi jinping, russian parliament delegation to beijing
russian upper house speaker valentina matvienko, chinese president xi jinping, russian parliament delegation to beijing

Russia’s Upper House Speaker Meets With Chinese President in Beijing

09:59 GMT 10.07.2023 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 10.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankValentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation
Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation is on a visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.
Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.
During the meeting, Matviyenko delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese president.
Earlier, at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Matviyenko noted that the invitation of a delegation of the Russian parliament to China speaks of the mood to intensify Russian-Chinese cooperation.
Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2023
World
Russia’s Upper House Speaker Matvienko to Visit China - Reports
Yesterday, 05:06 GMT
Xi paid a state visit to Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала