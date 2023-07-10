https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/russias-upper-house-speaker-meets-with-chinese-president-in-beijing-1111787439.html

Russia’s Upper House Speaker Meets With Chinese President in Beijing

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.

Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit of the Russian parliament delegation to Beijing.During the meeting, Matviyenko delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese president.Earlier, at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Matviyenko noted that the invitation of a delegation of the Russian parliament to China speaks of the mood to intensify Russian-Chinese cooperation.Xi paid a state visit to Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.

