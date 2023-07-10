https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/us-marine-corps-left-leaderless-as-gop-senator-stonewalls-confirmation-process-1111800606.html
US Marine Corps Left Leaderless as GOP Senator Stonewalls Confirmation Process
For the first time since before the US Civil War, the US Marine Corps lacks a chief officer, thanks to a wrench thrown in the gears of the nominations process by one Republican senator.
For the first time since before the US Civil War, the US Marine Corps (USMC) lacks a chief officer, thanks to a wrench thrown in the gears of the nominations process by one Republican senator.
On Monday, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger officially retired as he had long planned, but there was no officer to replace him, leaving Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith as the Marines’ acting commander.
Such a situation has not occurred in the USMC for 164 years, since then-Commandant Gen. Archibald Henderson died in 1859 without an appointed successor. This time, however, it wasn’t an act of God, but an act of man, that left the Corps’ top office vacant.
Enter US Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who since February has pledged to oppose all US Department of Defense general and flag officer nominations until the Pentagon rescinds its policy of providing paid leave and reimbursement for travel costs for service members who cross state lines to get an abortion.
In fact, Tuberville is not blocking confirmation votes from happening, he is withholding his vote and denying the Senate the unanimous approval of such high-level offices, which is used to project an image of political unity in the national defense.
The “hold” has stalled the appointment of nearly a dozen officers so far, including a new Marine Corps commandant. In a June opinion piece published last month, Tuberville pushed back on accusations that his blockade was affecting military readiness, arguing that “the current military is top-heavy as never before … We do not suffer from a lack of generals.”
The policy in question
was announced and instituted less than a year ago, after the US Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion and more than two dozen Republican-controlled states passed laws either banning or severely restricting access
to the procedure. The White House, under the control of Democratic US President Joe Biden, objected to the ruling and the Pentagon moved to ensure that service members continued to have abortion access, within the boundaries of their legal power.
Federal law already prohibits abortions from being obtained on military bases except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the pregnant person’s life, and it prevents TRICARE, the military’s health insurance program, from covering abortion except under those same situations.
However, according to the National Women's Law Center, it does not prevent the Pentagon from paying for other associated costs, such as travel and board, for service members who seek an abortion.
The White House and leading congressional Democrats have denounced Tuberville’s “block,” and even many Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have said they disagree with the Alabama senator’s tactics.
“I don’t support putting a hold on military nominations,” McConnell told reporters recently.
In the coming months, other key military positions will also need to be filled, including the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The present chair, Gen. Mark A. Milley, is set to retire in September after four years in the role.