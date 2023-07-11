International
BAE Systems, UK Gov't Sign $360Mln Agreement on Production of Ammunition
BAE Systems, UK Gov’t Sign $360Mln Agreement on Production of Ammunition
UK defense company BAE Systems has signed with the UK government an agreement worth 280 million pounds ($360 million) to increase the production of 155mm artillery shells in order to reduce the global shortage of ammunition and help Ukraine, the British newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The deal, which could increase in value to over 400 million pounds, will allow the UK company to increase its production capacity by eight times, the report added. Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation in February 2022 to protect people of Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly warned against foreign weapon supplies to Kiev, saying they would be a legitimate target for Russian forces and pose a risk of leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict. Western countries supplied Ukraine with M777 howitzers, as well as PzH 2000, Krab and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers that fire 155mm shells.
BAE Systems, UK Gov’t Sign $360Mln Agreement on Production of Ammunition

UK defense company BAE Systems has signed with the UK government an agreement worth 280 million pounds ($360 million) to increase the production of 155mm artillery shells in order to reduce the global shortage of ammunition and help Ukraine, the British newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The deal, which could increase in value to over 400 million pounds, will allow the UK company to increase its production capacity by eight times, the report added.
Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation in February 2022 to protect people of Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly warned against foreign weapon supplies to Kiev, saying they would be a legitimate target for Russian forces and pose a risk of leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
Western countries supplied Ukraine with M777 howitzers, as well as PzH 2000, Krab and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers that fire 155mm shells.
