https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/bae-systems-uk-govt-sign-360mln-agreement-on-production-of-ammunition-1111807849.html
BAE Systems, UK Gov’t Sign $360Mln Agreement on Production of Ammunition
BAE Systems, UK Gov’t Sign $360Mln Agreement on Production of Ammunition
UK defense company BAE Systems has signed with the UK government an agreement worth 280 million pounds ($360 million) to increase the production of 155mm artillery shells in order to reduce the global shortage of ammunition and help Ukraine, the British newspaper reported on Tuesday.
2023-07-11T07:14+0000
2023-07-11T07:14+0000
2023-07-11T07:14+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
nato
bae systems
russia-nato showdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089541606_0:67:1281:787_1920x0_80_0_0_da5a99f31ed49a535d6df9f41bdd9da5.jpg
The deal, which could increase in value to over 400 million pounds, will allow the UK company to increase its production capacity by eight times, the report added. Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation in February 2022 to protect people of Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly warned against foreign weapon supplies to Kiev, saying they would be a legitimate target for Russian forces and pose a risk of leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict. Western countries supplied Ukraine with M777 howitzers, as well as PzH 2000, Krab and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers that fire 155mm shells.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/watch-russian-anti-tank-rapira-cannon-in-combat-action-1111677938.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089541606_70:0:1209:854_1920x0_80_0_0_d916e8c25fb44390ec48983319f3833b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, arms for ukraine, bae systems, 155mm artillery shells
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, arms for ukraine, bae systems, 155mm artillery shells
BAE Systems, UK Gov’t Sign $360Mln Agreement on Production of Ammunition
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK defense company BAE Systems has signed with the UK government an agreement worth 280 million pounds ($360 million) to increase the production of 155mm artillery shells in order to reduce the global shortage of ammunition and help Ukraine, the British newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The deal, which could increase in value to over 400 million pounds, will allow the UK company to increase its production capacity by eight times
, the report added.
Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine
after Russia launched a special military operation in February 2022 to protect people of Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly warned against foreign weapon supplies to Kiev, saying they would be a legitimate target for Russian forces and pose a risk of leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
Western countries supplied Ukraine with M777 howitzers, as well as PzH 2000, Krab and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers that fire 155mm shells.