EU Chief Admits Bloc Lacks Critical Material to Produce Ammunition for Ukraine
EU Chief Admits Bloc Lacks Critical Material to Produce Ammunition for Ukraine
The European Union is currently lacking critical material to produce ammunition for Ukraine and therefore needs to address constraints outside the bloc, if it wants to keep providing Kiev with military aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
The European Union is currently lacking critical material to produce ammunition for Ukraine and therefore needs to address constraints outside the bloc, if it wants to keep providing Kiev with military aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday."Today I realized ... that in order to fulfill the ammunition that Ukraine needs, in order to produce [it], we [are] lacking critical materials, in order to produce [it] at home. Our industry of defense already has other constraints that come from outside Europe and we have to identity them and solve them, if we want to have the autonomous capacity to provide Ukraine with arms they require," Borrell told a press conference.
russia special military operation in ukraine, special op, ukrainian crisis, pumping kiev with weapons, eu arms for ukraine
russia special military operation in ukraine, special op, ukrainian crisis, pumping kiev with weapons, eu arms for ukraine

EU Chief Admits Bloc Lacks Critical Material to Produce Ammunition for Ukraine

13:02 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 20.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
The European Union is currently lacking critical material to produce ammunition for Ukraine and therefore needs to address constraints outside the bloc, if it wants to keep providing Kiev with military aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
"Today I realized ... that in order to fulfill the ammunition that Ukraine needs, in order to produce [it], we [are] lacking critical materials, in order to produce [it] at home. Our industry of defense already has other constraints that come from outside Europe and we have to identity them and solve them, if we want to have the autonomous capacity to provide Ukraine with arms they require," Borrell told a press conference.
