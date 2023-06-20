https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/eu-lacking-critical-material-to-produce-ammunition-for-ukraine---borrell-1111328707.html

EU Chief Admits Bloc Lacks Critical Material to Produce Ammunition for Ukraine

EU Chief Admits Bloc Lacks Critical Material to Produce Ammunition for Ukraine

The European Union is currently lacking critical material to produce ammunition for Ukraine and therefore needs to address constraints outside the bloc, if it wants to keep providing Kiev with military aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

2023-06-20T13:02+0000

2023-06-20T13:02+0000

2023-06-20T13:26+0000

military

ukrainian crisis

european union (eu)

josep borrell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109212981_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6aa040f8173c8f6649959115c42a9eb.jpg

The European Union is currently lacking critical material to produce ammunition for Ukraine and therefore needs to address constraints outside the bloc, if it wants to keep providing Kiev with military aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday."Today I realized ... that in order to fulfill the ammunition that Ukraine needs, in order to produce [it], we [are] lacking critical materials, in order to produce [it] at home. Our industry of defense already has other constraints that come from outside Europe and we have to identity them and solve them, if we want to have the autonomous capacity to provide Ukraine with arms they require," Borrell told a press conference.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/watch-western-supplied-ukrainian-apcs-destroyed-by-russian-forces-amid-kiev--counteroffensive-1111326132.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation in ukraine, special op, ukrainian crisis, pumping kiev with weapons, eu arms for ukraine