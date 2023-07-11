International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Suffers Losses of 250 Troops in Donetsk Area in Past 24 Hours
Kiev Suffers Losses of 250 Troops in Donetsk Area in Past 24 Hours
Ukraine has lost up to 250 military and 13 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine continues to drag out its failing offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk Directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces have repulsed an attack by Ukrainian troops in the direction of South Donetsk, three attacks toward Krasny Liman and nine toward Donetsk. "During the hostilities, as many as 250 Ukrainian military service members, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, two pickup trucks, a Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a US-made counter-battery combat radar were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev Suffers Losses of 250 Troops in Donetsk Area in Past 24 Hours

11:27 GMT 11.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 250 military personnel and 13 pieces of military equipment in the direction of Donetsk over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed on Tuesday.
Ukraine continues to drag out its failing offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk Directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces have repulsed an attack by Ukrainian troops in the direction of South Donetsk, three attacks toward Krasny Liman and nine toward Donetsk.
"During the hostilities, as many as 250 Ukrainian military service members, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, two pickup trucks, a Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a US-made counter-battery combat radar were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement.
