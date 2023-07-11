https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/kiev-loses-up-to-250-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1111811260.html
Kiev Suffers Losses of 250 Troops in Donetsk Area in Past 24 Hours
Ukraine has lost up to 250 military and 13 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine continues to drag out its failing offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk Directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces have repulsed an attack by Ukrainian troops in the direction of South Donetsk, three attacks toward Krasny Liman and nine toward Donetsk. "During the hostilities, as many as 250 Ukrainian military service members, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, two pickup trucks, a Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a US-made counter-battery combat radar were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement.
11:27 GMT 11.07.2023
Ukraine continues to drag out its failing offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk Directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces have repulsed an attack by Ukrainian troops in the direction of South Donetsk, three attacks toward Krasny Liman and nine toward Donetsk.
"During the hostilities, as many as 250 Ukrainian military service members, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, two pickup trucks, a Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a US-made counter-battery combat radar were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction]
," the ministry said in a statement.