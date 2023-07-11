https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/kiev-loses-up-to-250-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1111811260.html

Kiev Suffers Losses of 250 Troops in Donetsk Area in Past 24 Hours

Kiev Suffers Losses of 250 Troops in Donetsk Area in Past 24 Hours

Ukraine has lost up to 250 military and 13 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-07-11T11:27+0000

2023-07-11T11:27+0000

2023-07-11T11:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

kiev

donetsk

russian army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1d226abb753d134bd916dd96eebf0980.jpg

Ukraine continues to drag out its failing offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk Directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces have repulsed an attack by Ukrainian troops in the direction of South Donetsk, three attacks toward Krasny Liman and nine toward Donetsk. "During the hostilities, as many as 250 Ukrainian military service members, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, two pickup trucks, a Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a US-made counter-battery combat radar were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/watch-russian-artillery-wipe-out-ukrainian-command-post-in-special-op-zone-1111672846.html

ukraine

kiev

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, donbass, failed counteroffensive