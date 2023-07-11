https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/oh-west-majority-rules-in-a-democracy-moscow-slams-toxic-minority-bias-in-olympics-1111811655.html
'Oh, West, Majority Rules in a Democracy!': Moscow Slams Toxic Minority Bias in Olympics
'Oh, West, Majority Rules in a Democracy!': Moscow Slams Toxic Minority Bias in Olympics
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman harshly criticized PACE move to totally ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participation in Olympic Games and dubbed these politicians “destructive minorities.”
2023-07-11T14:24+0000
2023-07-11T14:24+0000
2023-07-11T14:24+0000
russia
maria zakharova
ilham aliyev
azerbaijan
non-aligned movement (nam)
international olympic committee (ioc)
russian foreign ministry
olympic games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092948106_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2c08e03a5530ed83c1fbd693ae9aa6.jpg
Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, dished out some scathing criticism to PACE over its bid to totally ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in Olympic Games and dubbed these politicians “toxic minorities.”PACE continues to back unscrupulous and illegitimate resolutions calling for a "total ban" on Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympics, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote on Telegram. She added that these resolutions are clearly in violation of:- The Olympic Charter (IOC Statutes)- The UNESCO Berlin Declaration of 2013- Various resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly- and the Universal Declaration of Human RightsZakharova added that at the same time, the absolute majority of the world continues to support the Olympic principles.For example, at the initiative of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, the Non-Aligned Movement (consisting of 120 states and 20 observers) adopted a special declaration at the ministerial meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. The declaration called for the participation of all national teams in the Paris Olympic Games.Likewise, IOC President Thomas Bach issued an official statement, saying: "The IOC warmly welcomes the support by the 120 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement. We are greatly encouraged by this strong commitment to the unifying mission of the Olympic Games. Thank you to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for taking the initiative for this important resolution."If the West stands for democracy, then it should respect the will of the majority on the basis of international law, Zakharova concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/non-aligned-movement-urges-ioc-to-maintain-neutrality-allow-all-athletes-at-paris-2024-olympics-1111719196.html
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092948106_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0f0f053c79f44be5638ecb129aedcf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, olympic games, non-alignment movement, pace, destructive minorities
russia, olympic games, non-alignment movement, pace, destructive minorities
'Oh, West, Majority Rules in a Democracy!': Moscow Slams Toxic Minority Bias in Olympics
Since the start of Russia's special op in Ukraine, sports watchdogs across the West have been discriminating against Russian and Belarusian athletes, preventing them from performing under their national flags or even banning them outright. PACE is pushing to totally exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, dished out some scathing criticism to PACE over its bid to totally ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in Olympic Games and dubbed these politicians “toxic minorities.”
PACE continues to back unscrupulous and illegitimate resolutions calling for a "total ban" on Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympics, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote on Telegram. She added that these resolutions are clearly in violation of:
- The Olympic Charter (IOC Statutes)
- The UNESCO Berlin Declaration of 2013
- Various resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly
- and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
For example, at the initiative of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, the Non-Aligned Movement (consisting of 120 states and 20 observers) adopted a special declaration at the ministerial meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. The declaration called for the participation of all national teams in the Paris Olympic Games.
Likewise, IOC President Thomas Bach issued an official statement, saying: "The IOC warmly welcomes the support by the 120 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement. We are greatly encouraged by this strong commitment to the unifying mission of the Olympic Games. Thank you to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for taking the initiative for this important resolution."
If the West stands for democracy, then it should respect the will of the majority
on the basis of international law, Zakharova concluded.