US Secret Service to Brief Congress About Cocaine Found at White House
US Secret Service will provide the Congress with information regarding cocaine found at the White House, the US news website reported on Tuesday, citing two Republican advisers in the know.
Last week, a group of US congressmen sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting a briefing on the matter. The briefing will be conducted at the staff level and is scheduled for 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Thursday, the news website said. On July 2, a white powdery substance was found in the White House, prompting a brief evacuation. Preliminary testing revealed the substance to be cocaine. Media reported that the substance was found in a highly-trafficked area used by both White House guests and staff, but the exact location and its potential proximity to sensitive information remain unknown at present. US President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who has been involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was on the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, media reported. Former US President Donald Trump said the found cocaine can only be for the use of either the incumbent president or his son.
