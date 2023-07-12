https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/beijing-accuses-nato-of-discrediting-china-misrepresenting-its-policies-1111824942.html
Beijing Accuses NATO of Discrediting China, Misrepresenting Its Policies
Beijing Accuses NATO of Discrediting China, Misrepresenting Its Policies
NATO member countries misrepresented China's policies in their joint statement and deliberately discredited the country, announced China's diplomatic mission to the European Union.
2023-07-12T05:25+0000
2023-07-12T05:25+0000
2023-07-12T05:28+0000
world
jens stoltenberg
china
beijing
nato
nato summit in vilnius
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111489348_170:0:3306:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_2def4b8d737aec2f909cae2a04aa616c.jpg
On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO member countries agreed to jointly counter China's growing influence and military power. At the same time, NATO members said in a joint statement following the first day of the summit in Vilnius that China's policy is a challenge to the interests, security and values of the alliance, but NATO remains open to interaction with China. China is determined to protect its sovereignty and security and will resolutely rebuff any NATO action that harms China's legitimate rights and interests, the statement read. The statement added that China also opposed NATO's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. "The repeated statement in the communique that NATO is a 'nuclear alliance' will only further exacerbate regional tensions, and China is deeply concerned in this regard," the mission noted. The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership and the issue of defense spending.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/china-comes-first-why-natos-office-in-japan-faces-uncertainty-1111811070.html
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111489348_562:0:2914:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_2c4ebd5107fb185067f2a05ec3299475.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato member countries misrepresented china's policies in their joint statement and deliberately discredited the country, announced china's diplomatic mission to the european union.
nato member countries misrepresented china's policies in their joint statement and deliberately discredited the country, announced china's diplomatic mission to the european union.
Beijing Accuses NATO of Discrediting China, Misrepresenting Its Policies
05:25 GMT 12.07.2023 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 12.07.2023)
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - NATO member countries misrepresented China's policies in their joint statement and deliberately discredited the country, announced China's diplomatic mission to the European Union.
On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO
member countries agreed to jointly counter China's growing influence and military power. At the same time, NATO members said in a joint statement following the first day of the summit in Vilnius that China's policy is a challenge to the interests, security and values of the alliance, but NATO remains open to interaction with China.
"The content of the communique related to China ignores the basic facts, arbitrarily distorts China's position and policy and deliberately discredits the PRC," the mission said in a statement, adding that Beijing "strongly opposes and rejects this."
China is determined to protect its sovereignty and security and will resolutely rebuff any NATO action that harms China's legitimate rights and interests, the statement read. The statement added that China also opposed NATO's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region
.
"The repeated statement in the communique that NATO is a 'nuclear alliance' will only further exacerbate regional tensions, and China is deeply concerned in this regard," the mission noted.
The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership
and the issue of defense spending
.