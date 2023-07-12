International
China Achieves Mobile Network Algorithm Verification Powered by Quantum Computer
China Achieves Mobile Network Algorithm Verification Powered by Quantum Computer
The China Mobile Research Institution (CMRI) and Origin Quantum Computing Technology Co have realized the first case of algorithm verification based on a real universal quantum computer in China, scientists said, further validating the feasibility of quantum computing for applications in mobile telecom networks, especially the next-generation 6G.
Cui Chunfeng, an official from CMRI, said that the company is the current chair of the Future Research Institute of China Mobile Research Institute, noting that China Mobile is currently in the stage of 5G operation and 6G research and development.Compared to 5G, 6G will face computational challenges such as large-scale service optimization, network optimization and signal processing, in addition to large-model training of machines, so current measures of computation and algorithm will face tremendous pressure.Significantly upgraded computing power is the main characteristic of quantum computers. At present, global quantum computing is developing progressively, and has been applied on a pilot basis in some industries that need high computing power."We try to start with small-scale issues in some typical scenarios to assess and verify the feasibility of quantum computing applications in high-speed telecomm networks, especially in 6G," Cui said.The CMRI and Origin Quantum signed a Memorandum of Understanding on June 30, to jointly promote the integration of quantum computing into the communication network and arithmetic network as the core of the mobile information network.Dou Manghan, director of the software center of Origin Quantum, said that, for the optimization of large-scale antenna parameters of 5G base stations, the company has initially proved the feasibility of quantum algorithms in this field through algorithm design and real-machine validation, and has become the first case in the country to use quantum computers with real machines for the validation of algorithm in a mobile network, making a strong start for the application of quantum computation technology.Cui said that in the future, China Mobile will design quantum algorithms with improved performance and promote progressive integration of quantum computing into the country's high-speed mobile networks. This in turn will drive the integrated development of quantum computing and telecom industry, and explore a leapfrog path for the development of China's mobile information network.This article was originally published by Global Times.
China Achieves Mobile Network Algorithm Verification Powered by Quantum Computer

14:34 GMT 12.07.2023
The China Mobile Research Institution (CMRI) and Origin Quantum Computing Technology Co have realized the first case of algorithm verification based on a real universal quantum computer in China, scientists said, further validating the feasibility of quantum computing for applications in mobile telecom networks, especially the next-generation 6G.
Cui Chunfeng, an official from CMRI, said that the company is the current chair of the Future Research Institute of China Mobile Research Institute, noting that China Mobile is currently in the stage of 5G operation and 6G research and development.

Compared to 5G, 6G will face computational challenges such as large-scale service optimization, network optimization and signal processing, in addition to large-model training of machines, so current measures of computation and algorithm will face tremendous pressure.

Significantly upgraded computing power is the main characteristic of quantum computers. At present, global quantum computing is developing progressively, and has been applied on a pilot basis in some industries that need high computing power.
“We try to start with small-scale issues in some typical scenarios to assess and verify the feasibility of quantum computing applications in high-speed telecomm networks, especially in 6G,” Cui said.

The CMRI and Origin Quantum signed a Memorandum of Understanding on June 30, to jointly promote the integration of quantum computing into the communication network and arithmetic network as the core of the mobile information network.

Dou Manghan, director of the software center of Origin Quantum, said that, for the optimization of large-scale antenna parameters of 5G base stations, the company has initially proved the feasibility of quantum algorithms in this field through algorithm design and real-machine validation, and has become the first case in the country to use quantum computers with real machines for the validation of algorithm in a mobile network, making a strong start for the application of quantum computation technology.

Cui said that in the future, China Mobile will design quantum algorithms with improved performance and promote progressive integration of quantum computing into the country’s high-speed mobile networks. This in turn will drive the integrated development of quantum computing and telecom industry, and explore a leapfrog path for the development of China’s mobile information network.
This article was originally published by Global Times.
