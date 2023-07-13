https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/blinken-to-meet-with-chinas-foreign-policy-official-in-jakarta-on-thursday-1111846267.html

Blinken to Meet With China's Foreign Policy Official in Jakarta on Thursday

Blinken to Meet With China's Foreign Policy Official in Jakarta on Thursday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday, according to Blinken's public schedule, distributed by the State Department.

2023-07-13T07:08+0000

2023-07-13T07:08+0000

2023-07-13T07:08+0000

world

antony blinken

jakarta

asean

indonesia

wang yi

state department

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111458971_0:257:3128:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_116d275d8763c5220de80c0995eaaf7f.jpg

The meeting will be held at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (10:15 GMT), the message said, adding that the schedule is subject to change. The ASEAN foreign ministers meeting is being held in Jakarta from July 13-15. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in early July that Blinken will visit Indonesia to discuss Russia, the situation in the South China Sea, stress Washington's commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as participate in the annual US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and ASEAN Regional Forum. Blinken will also participate in the second US-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/biden-believes-us-china-can-establish-working-relationship-1111776534.html

jakarta

indonesia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china relations, us-china tensions, blinken - wang yi meeting