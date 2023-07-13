https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/blinken-to-meet-with-chinas-foreign-policy-official-in-jakarta-on-thursday-1111846267.html
Blinken to Meet With China's Foreign Policy Official in Jakarta on Thursday
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday, according to Blinken's public schedule, distributed by the State Department.
The meeting will be held at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (10:15 GMT), the message said, adding that the schedule is subject to change. The ASEAN foreign ministers meeting is being held in Jakarta from July 13-15. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in early July that Blinken will visit Indonesia to discuss Russia, the situation in the South China Sea, stress Washington's commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as participate in the annual US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and ASEAN Regional Forum. Blinken will also participate in the second US-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Wang Yi - Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director- on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday, according to Blinken's public schedule, distributed by the State Department.
The meeting will be held at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (10:15 GMT), the message said, adding that the schedule is subject to change.
The ASEAN foreign ministers meeting is being held in Jakarta from July 13-15.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in early July that Blinken will visit Indonesia to discuss Russia, the situation in the South China Sea, stress Washington's commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
, as well as participate in the annual US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and ASEAN Regional Forum. Blinken will also participate in the second US-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi.