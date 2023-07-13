https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/double-strike-paralyzes-hollywood-after-screen-actors-guild-negotiations-collapse-1111862335.html

‘Double Strike’ Paralyzes Hollywood After Screen Actors Guild Negotiations Collapse

After negotiations on a new contract collapsed, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) some 170,000 television and movie actors are poised to walk off the job at midnight.

The labor union’s national board voted on Thursday morning to authorize a strike several hours after talks with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of Hollywood companies, collapsed.The previous three-year contract expired on Wednesday at midnight after having been extended from June 30 to allow for more time to complete the talks.According to Eleven Films, some 95% of the union’s members make less than $25,000 per year.“The eyes of labor are upon us. What is happening to us is happening across all fields of labor. When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and forget the essential contributors that make the machine run, we have a problem. This is a very seminal hour for us. I went in in earnest, thinking we would be able to avert a strike. The gravity of this moment is not lost on me, our negotiating committee or our national board.”Disney CEO Bob Iger called the strike “very disturbing,” rejecting the union’s demands as “not realistic” in the current media environment.The actors’ strike comes as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike enters its third month. Some 9,000 television and film writers have been on the picket lines since early May, with demands over many similar issues, including how the rise of streaming services has sharply cut into the work they receive.The picket line outside Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California, was ecstatic at the news of a SAG-AFTRA strike, chanting “hey hey, ho ho, corporate greed has got to go!”Recent reports in US media have revealed the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent Warner Bros Discovery, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Paramount and others, are determined to “break the WGA,” as one studio exec put it.The AMPTP later issued a statement refuting the reports, saying “these anonymous people are not speaking on behalf of the AMPTP or member companies, who are committed to reaching a deal and getting our industry back to work.”

