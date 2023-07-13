https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/eu-to-bolster-ukraines-defenses-with-fighter-jets-missiles-1111850879.html

EU to Bolster Ukraine's Defenses With Fighter Jets, Missiles

EU to Bolster Ukraine's Defenses With Fighter Jets, Missiles

The European Union plans to make a "quantitative leap" forward in terms of arming Ukraine by providing it with sophisticated missiles and fighter jets, Spanish media reported Thursday.

2023-07-13T11:37+0000

2023-07-13T11:37+0000

2023-07-13T11:37+0000

military

ukrainian crisis

european union (eu)

european external action service (eeas)

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106702/71/1067027138_0:0:3135:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc40101cf094cbdaa948fc8c7ac11ed.jpg

News outlet cited an internal document of the European External Action Service, the EU's diplomatic service, that said EU countries would reenergize their efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and jointly fund new military supplies. Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/ukrainians-may-fly-f-16s-with-wing--prayer-but-wont-be-effective-in-combat-1110641779.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, arms for ukraine, arms for kiev regime