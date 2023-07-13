https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/russia-thwarts-2-attempts-by-ukraine-to-land-on-dneprs-left-bank-1111846763.html
Russia Thwarts 2 Attempts by Ukraine to Land on Dnepr's Left Bank
The Russian armed forces have thwarted two attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to force the Dnepr River near the Antonovka bridge in the Kherson region, the regional emergency services said on Thursday.
"As a result of fire damage by the formations of the Dnepr grouping of [Russian] troops in the Kherson direction, two attempts by the enemy to force the Dnepr River, in the areas of the settlements of ... and Antonovka, were thwarted. As a result of fire damage, three high-speed boats and more than 60 Ukrainian military were destroyed," the emergency services told reporters. The Russian forces also destroyed two American M-777 howitzers near Kherson, the authority said, adding that 10 Ukrainian military were killed and three were injured.
GENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have thwarted two attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to force the Dnepr River near the Antonovka bridge in the Kherson region, the regional emergency services said on Thursday.
"As a result of fire damage by the formations of the Dnepr grouping of [Russian] troops in the Kherson direction, two attempts by the enemy to force the Dnepr River, in the areas of the settlements of ... and Antonovka, were thwarted. As a result of fire damage, three high-speed boats and more than 60 Ukrainian military were destroyed
," the emergency services told reporters.
The Russian forces also destroyed two American M-777 howitzers near Kherson, the authority said, adding that 10 Ukrainian military were killed and three were injured.