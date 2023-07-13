Russia Thwarts 2 Attempts by Ukraine to Land on Dnepr's Left Bank

International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following ASEAN Meeting
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian armed forces have thwarted two attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to force the Dnepr River near the Antonovka bridge in the Kherson region, the regional emergency services said on Thursday.
"As a result of fire damage by the formations of the Dnepr grouping of [Russian] troops in the Kherson direction, two attempts by the enemy to force the Dnepr River, in the areas of the settlements of ... and Antonovka, were thwarted. As a result of fire damage, three high-speed boats and more than 60 Ukrainian military were destroyed," the emergency services told reporters. The Russian forces also destroyed two American M-777 howitzers near Kherson, the authority said, adding that 10 Ukrainian military were killed and three were injured.
07:14 GMT 13.07.2023
GENICHESK, Kherson Region (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have thwarted two attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to force the Dnepr River near the Antonovka bridge in the Kherson region, the regional emergency services said on Thursday.
"As a result of fire damage by the formations of the Dnepr grouping of [Russian] troops in the Kherson direction, two attempts by the enemy to force the Dnepr River, in the areas of the settlements of ... and Antonovka, were thwarted. As a result of fire damage, three high-speed boats and more than 60 Ukrainian military were destroyed," the emergency services told reporters.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Army Blow Up a Vault of Ukrainian Terrorists in LPR
Yesterday, 17:13 GMT
The Russian forces also destroyed two American M-777 howitzers near Kherson, the authority said, adding that 10 Ukrainian military were killed and three were injured.
